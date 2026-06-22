Two stars, two trials: Hakimi and Partey's parallel journey in FIFA WC 2026

FIFA World Cups are usually remembered for moments that become part of football history, a stunning goal, an unlikely upset or a player who captures the imagination of millions.

But as the FIFA World Cup 2026 unfolds across North America, two of Africa's biggest stars find themselves on a different kind of journey.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey arrived at the World Cup as two of the pillars of their respective teams. Yet beyond the pressure of group-stage matches and the dream of a deep run lies another reality.

Both men face legal battles that will continue beyond the World Cup, creating a rare intersection between football's biggest stage and proceedings that have unfolded over several years.

Both players deny the allegations against them and remain available for selection. Two leaders carrying their countries' hopes For Morocco, Hakimi is far more than a right-back. The 27-year-old has become one of the faces of the national team since helping the Atlas Lions reach the semi-finals in Qatar four years ago. Now captain, he remains central to Morocco's ambitions of repeating that success. Partey occupies a similar place in Ghanaian football. The 33-year-old has been one of the Black Stars' most influential figures for nearly a decade, and his experience is viewed as crucial in a group containing England, Croatia and Panama.

Their importance to their teams meant Morocco and Ghana stood by their stars despite the legal cases hanging over both players. Hakimi's case advances during the tournament Hakimi's case dates back to February 2023, when a woman accused the Paris Saint-Germain defender of rape following an alleged incident at his home near Paris. French authorities subsequently opened an investigation and placed the player under formal examination. Hakimi consistently denied the allegations and maintained that the encounter had been consensual. The investigation continued while he carried on with his club and international career. Over the next three years, he helped Paris Saint-Germain win domestic honours and led Morocco into another World Cup campaign.

Earlier this year, an investigating judge ordered that the case proceed to trial. Hakimi challenged the decision, but just days before Morocco's meeting with Scotland at the World Cup, the Versailles appeals court upheld the ruling, confirming that he would stand trial. A date has yet to be fixed. ALSO READ: Messi spared, Almiron sanctioned: FIFA's mouth-covering rule sparks debate Hours later, Hakimi was back on the pitch wearing the captain's armband. Partey's long-running case The legal process involving Partey stretches back even further. British police began investigating allegations against the midfielder in 2022. For years, the investigation remained largely in the background as Partey continued playing in England and later moved to Spain.

In July 2025, prosecutors charged the former Arsenal midfielder with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty. Two additional rape charges were added earlier this year, bringing the total number of charges to seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Partey has denied all allegations and is expected to stand trial next year. The proceedings even affected his World Cup preparations. Canadian authorities denied him entry for Ghana's opening match against Panama, leading him to miss the game. However, he was granted entry to the United States and is expected to feature during the remainder of the tournament.

Football and the presumption of innocence The cases have also exposed the absence of any clear football-wide approach. Unlike doping offences or suspensions for misconduct on the pitch, criminal proceedings do not automatically prevent players from representing their countries. In most cases, the decision is left to national associations, which are often forced to balance sporting considerations with broader ethical questions. Those who support the continued involvement of players facing charges point to the principle that accusations alone should not amount to punishment. Both Hakimi and Partey have denied the allegations, and neither has been convicted. Others argue that football has frequently treated elite players differently from other professions, where employees facing allegations of serious misconduct are often suspended pending the outcome of legal proceedings.

They contend that continuing to select such players raises uncomfortable questions about the message sent to victims of sexual violence and whether success on the pitch is being prioritised above all else. The debate is hardly new, but it has followed the World Cup to North America. The issue has travelled with the tournament During Morocco's group-stage match against Scotland, sections of the Scottish support jeered Hakimi whenever he touched the ball, ensuring events away from football became part of the atmosphere inside the stadium. Partey's preparations were affected differently. Canadian authorities denied him entry for Ghana's opening match against Panama, forcing him to miss the game. However, he was able to enter the United States and is expected to return for the meeting with England.