US end European jinx as Balogun drama fuels World Cup knockout win

For the United States, this was never just about beating Bosnia-Herzegovina. It was about beating history.

At San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara on Wednesday, the US entered their Fifa World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match carrying a burden that sat heavier than the ball. They had lost all but one of the eight World Cup knockout matches they had ever played. They had lost their last 10 games against European opponents. They had not beaten a European side in five years.

Even as favourites against Bosnia-Herzegovina, one of the lower-ranked teams left in the knockout round, the numbers turned the night into a test of nerve.

The US passed it. A 2-0 win, built on Folarin Balogun’s first-half goal, Malik Tillman’s late free kick and a composed response to Balogun’s second-half red card, took Mauricio Pochettino’s team into the Round of 16. It was only the second men’s World Cup knockout win in US history and the first since 2002. That 2002 win finished in the early hours of the morning for American viewers. This one came in prime time, with a partisan crowd in California and watch parties across the country seeing the US play not like a team weighed down by history, but like one ready to rewrite it.

Pochettino has spoken of this group wanting to “touch the moon”. Against Bosnia-Herzegovina, the US took another step towards making that sound less like a slogan and more like a tournament identity. Balogun’s night of glory and damage Folarin Balogun’s night began like a star-making chapter. The striker had already put the ball in the net in the 31st minute, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. Fourteen minutes later, he got his moment. Malik Tillman’s pass was deflected into his path after a sliding clearance attempt by Bosnia’s Stjepan Radeljic, with the ball also coming off Tarik Muharemovic before falling for the forward.

Balogun reacted sharply. With his left foot, he placed the ball between goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj and the far post to give the US a 1-0 lead in the 45th minute. It was his third goal of the tournament, his 12th international goal, and another reminder of why the US had worked so hard to bring the New York-born, London-raised striker into their national team set-up after the Qatar World Cup. He marked the goal with LeBron James’ famous “Silencer” celebration, lifting his knees, pounding his chest and pushing his arms downward in front of a raucous crowd. James noticed the tribute and posted during the match: “Helluva goal there Young King!”

Balogun had matched Landon Donovan’s 2010 mark for the second-most goals by an American at a single World Cup. Only Bert Patenaude, who scored four in 1930, has more. Folarin Balogun of the U.S. in action with Bosnia and Herzegovina's Tarik Muharemovic at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California. Photo: Reuters Then the night turned. The red card that changed the match In the second half, Balogun challenged Muharemovic near the left touchline and landed on the Bosnia defender’s leg. The contact looked accidental in real time. Brazilian referee Raphael Claus did not initially show a card.

But after a Video Assistant Referee review, Balogun was sent off for stepping on Muharemovic’s right ankle. The decision left the US down to 10 men for the final half-hour and changed the emotional rhythm of the game. Pochettino was clear in his disagreement. “It never was intentional,” he said. “It’s never a red card. Never.” The dismissal placed Balogun in rare company. He became the third player to score and be sent off in a World Cup knockout match, after Brazil’s Ronaldinho against England in the 2002 quarterfinal and France’s Zinedine Zidane against Italy in the 2006 final.

It also made him the fifth American to receive a World Cup red card, after Eric Wynalda in 1990, Fernando Clavijo in 1994, and Pablo Mastroeni and Eddie Pope in 2006. US fans react at Mission Beach in San Diego after Folarin Balogun is shown a red card. Photo: Reuters For US fans, the red card stirred an uncomfortable memory: Tim Weah’s dismissal against Panama at the 2024 Copa America, when the Americans lost control and crashed out in the group stage on home soil. This time, they did not unravel. A different kind of American response

The defining part of the US win was not only Balogun’s goal or Tillman’s free kick. It was the spell in between. Bosnia-Herzegovina had barely threatened in the first half, defending compactly and looking to hit long balls upfield. After the red card, however, they sensed a route back. They pushed higher, used their numerical advantage and began to test the US shape. But Pochettino’s side stayed calm. They dropped into a compact structure, defended the box with discipline and avoided the emotional collapse that can follow a controversial dismissal. Christian Pulisic, back in the team and dangerous with his direct running, said the players had to show something deeper than quality.

“We had to dig deep for that one,” Pulisic said. “Obviously, I felt we put on such a good performance and didn’t deserve the red card. I mean, I didn’t see it, but it’s unfortunate. But for us to dig in deep, get another goal and defend the way we did, it took a real team effort, but we’re proud of that.” That sentence — “dig deep” — captured the night. The US had begun with attacking verve, smooth one-touch moves and the energy of a crowd chanting “U-S-A”. They ended by proving they could suffer. Tillman turns pressure into release

With eight minutes left, and Bosnia beginning to build pressure, the US won a free kick near the edge of the box. Pulisic wanted it. Antonee Robinson stood over it as well. But Tillman took responsibility. There was no elaborate routine. Tillman placed the ball, stepped back and struck it cleanly over the wall and into the net. The goal sparked euphoria across the stadium, gave the US breathing room and sealed their place in the last 16. For Tillman, it was the perfect way to underline a tournament in which his creativity and work rate have become central to the US midfield.

“You never know when it’s going to happen but luckily today it happened,” Tillman said. “I was ready for it. I felt confident.” His free kick will now sit in US World Cup memory not just as a goal, but as the moment that changed fear into celebration. The Balogun problem before Belgium The night, however, came at a cost. Balogun will serve an automatic one-game suspension and miss the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle on Monday. For a striker who has become the US attack’s focal point and leading scorer, that is a significant blow.

The US survived without him for the last half-hour against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Now they must plan to start without him. Pochettino will have to choose between Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright to lead the line, unless he reshapes the attack more broadly. The decision will matter, because Belgium will present a very different test from Bosnia-Herzegovina. Defender Chris Richards said the squad had already rallied around Balogun. “We told him we’ve got his back. We’re a team of 26, not just one,” Richards said. “One man’s down, the next guy steps up.” That message will now be tested in Seattle.

Belgium wait after comeback win Belgium reached the Round of 16 after coming back from 2-0 down to beat Senegal 3-2 after extra time. Their meeting with the US now becomes one of the major fixtures of the next round. It is also a rematch loaded with opportunity for the Americans. They have already ended their European losing streak. They have already earned a rare knockout win. But the next step will ask a different question: can they beat an elite European opponent without the striker who has carried much of their tournament threat? Against Bosnia-Herzegovina, the US showed that they are more than one player. Against Belgium, they must prove it from the start.

A night America will remember There were fighter jets before kick-off. There were red, white and blue stands. There was Balogun’s LeBron celebration, a red card, anxiety, resilience and a Tillman free kick that turned the final minutes into a party. It was not flawless. It was not without controversy. It was not without cost. But it was a World Cup knockout win, and the US have had too few of those to treat it as ordinary. For a program that has spent years speaking about belief, potential and the possibility of a deeper run on home soil, this was the night when the words began to find weight.