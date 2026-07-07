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USA vs Belgium LIVE SCORE FIFA WC Last 16: USA 0-0 Belgium in 1st half at Seattle Stadium

The match is a little overshadowed with the involvement of Folarin Balogun who will be available after a controversial suspended red card ban FIFA has allotted to the player.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
USA vs Belgium
USA vs Belgium

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 5:31 AM IST
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The United States will look to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2002 when it faces Belgium in a high-stakes Round of 16 clash at Lumen Field in Seattle. The match is a little overshadowed with the involvement of Folarin Balogun who will be available after a controversial suspended red card ban FIFA has allotted to the player.
 
The USMNT has been one of the tournament’s surprise performers, defeating Paraguay and Australia in the group stage before comfortably dispatching Bosnia & Herzegovina 2–0 in the previous round. Mauricio Pochettino’s side has scored at least twice in every match and arrives full of confidence, backed by a passionate home crowd. 
 
Belgium, however, remains a dangerous opponent despite an inconsistent campaign. The Red Devils struggled in draws with Egypt and Iran and were pushed to the brink by Senegal before staging a dramatic 3–2 comeback victory to stay alive in the tournament. Historically, Belgium has dominated this fixture, winning six straight meetings against the United States, including a 5–2 victory in March and a 2–1 extra-time triumph in the 2014 World Cup.
 
With a place in the last eight and a potential showdown with Spain or Portugal on the line, the USMNT has a chance to rewrite history, while Belgium will hope its experience and individual quality finally produce a complete performance.
 
USA vs Belgium predicted lineups
 
USA predicted lineup: Freese; Freeman, Richards, Ream; Dest, McKennie, Adams, Tillman, Robinson; Balogun, Pulisic.
 
Belgium predicted lineup: Courtois; Castagne, Mechele, Theate, De Cuyper; Raskin, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku.
 
FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 live telecast: The last 16 clashes will be available on the Unite8 Sports network in India.
 
FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 live streaming: The last 16 clashes will be streamed on the Zee5 app and websites in India.
 

5:31 AM

USA vs Belgium LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 last 16: Kickoff in Seattle!

Belgium kick start the encounter on the day in a sun soaked Seattle stadium

5:27 AM

USA vs Belgium LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 last 16: National anthems done!

The national anthems are done as it is time for the much talked about clash to begin in Seattle.

5:16 AM

USA vs Belgium LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 last 16: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the action in Seattle now as the co-hosts look to put their best foot forward today.

5:09 AM

USA vs Belgium LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 last 16: Belgium line-up talk!

Belgium have rung the changes once again, making four alterations to the side that edged past Senegal in the previous round. It is the third time at this FIFA World Cup that the Red Devils have made at least four changes between consecutive matches.
 
Dodi Lukébakio earns his first start of the tournament after making an impact off the bench earlier in the competition. The winger will be hoping to recreate his March form against the United States, when he scored twice in Belgium's convincing friendly win. Charles De Ketelaere and Amadou Onana, who also start tonight, were on the scoresheet in that encounter as Belgium look to repeat their dominance over the Americans.

5:06 AM

USA vs Belgium LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 last 16: USA line-up talk!

All eyes are on the USA team sheet, and it's identical to the one that started against Bosnia and Herzegovina. That has raised plenty of eyebrows, considering Folarin Balogun was sent off in that Round of 16 victory.
 
The striker was initially set to miss this clash through suspension, but FIFA's unexpected decision to overturn the ban, following a controversial disciplinary review and reports of intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump, who admitted speaking to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, has allowed Balogun to return straight into the starting XI.
 
Unsurprisingly, Balogun will be at the centre of attention tonight, especially if he produces another match-winning performance for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

4:54 AM

USA vs Belgium LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 last 16: Balogun starts, De Bruyne benched!

Folarin Balogun starts for USA to add a little more spice to the contest while Belgium's veteran midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is on the bench.

4:42 AM

USA vs Belgium LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 last 16: Line-ups out!

USA XI: Matt Freese; Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman; Christian Pulisic, Alex Freeman, Folarin Balogun.

Belgium XI: Courtois, Mechele, Ngoy, Castagne, Decuyper, Tielemans, Onana, Lukebakio, Trossard, Raskin, Ketelaere

4:36 AM

USA vs Belgium LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026 last 16: Co-hosts USA eyeing an upset!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 encounter between USA and Belgium. The last 16 game will a high stakes one and surrounded by a small controversy too with Balogun's red card suspension making him available for selection. Kick off at 5:30 AM IST as the hosts look to spring an upset on the Red Devils.
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Topics :FIFA World Cup

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 4:34 AM IST

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