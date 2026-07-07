Belgium end USA World Cup dream as Balogun controversy fades in 4-1 rout

For 36 hours, Folarin Balogun’s eligibility had threatened to become the defining story of the United States’ World Cup. By the end of Monday night in Seattle, Belgium had made it almost irrelevant.

The United States’ home World Cup run ended with a blunt 4-1 defeat in the Round of 16 at Lumen Field, where Charles De Ketelaere scored twice, assisted another, and helped Belgium expose the defensive uncertainty that the co-hosts had previously managed to hide. Hans Vanaken punished a costly Matt Freese mistake in the second half, and Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to complete the rout in stoppage time.

Malik Tillman briefly gave the Americans belief with his second free-kick goal of the tournament in the 31st minute. But Belgium struck back just 61 seconds after the restart and never allowed the US to turn noise into control. Belgium now move to the quarterfinals, where they will face Spain at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Friday. The US are out in the Round of 16 for the second successive World Cup, left to reckon with a night that began with expectation and ended with a hard reminder of the gap that still remains. Balogun played, but the controversy outgrew his performance

Balogun’s presence on the team sheet had already shaken the tournament. The 25-year-old striker had been shown a red card in the Round of 32 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina for stepping on an opponent’s ankle, a decision that triggered an automatic one-match suspension. Fifa later suspended the ban for a year after US President Donald Trump intervened on Balogun’s behalf and spoke with Fifa president Gianni Infantino. The decision drew sharp scrutiny. UEFA said Fifa had “crossed a red line”, and Belgium’s federation contested Balogun’s eligibility before the match, saying it reserved further action if he appeared on the referee’s team sheet.

He did appear. But he did not decide the match. Folarin Balogun of the U.S. walks out before USA vs Belgium round of 16 match at Dallas Stadium. Photo: Reuters Balogun was involved in the US goal, winning the free kick roughly 25 yards from goal after being fouled by Brandon Mechele. Before Tillman stepped up, Balogun waved his arms to rouse the home crowd, trying to turn controversy into energy. Tillman’s strike found the net and briefly restored the sense that this could still become an American night. But beyond that, Belgium kept Balogun quiet. He made runs in behind, used his speed in flashes, and had his best chance in the 82nd minute, when Thibaut Courtois blocked his left-footed effort. He was replaced by Haji Wright in the 92nd minute.

Balogun finished the tournament with three goals, matching Landon Donovan’s 2010 tally for the second-most by an American at a single World Cup. Bert Patenaude remains the US record-holder with four in 1930. But after all the noise around his availability, Balogun’s final act was not decisive. On the pitch, the controversy faded. Belgium’s superiority did not. Belgium strike first as US start sloppily The United States had spent much of the tournament playing with intensity, forward running and the lift of home support. Against Belgium, that identity disappeared early. In the ninth minute, the US allowed a looping ball to drop inside their penalty area. Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie failed to attack it, and Belgium punished the hesitation. De Ketelaere reacted sharply and put the Red Devils in front.

Belgium's Charles De Ketelaere celebrates scoring their first goal. Photo: Reuters It was not an isolated mistake. The US looked slow, loose and uncertain across the first half. Christian Pulisic gave the ball away repeatedly on the left. Tyler Adams missed teammates with passes by wide margins. Chris Richards nearly lost possession in his own penalty area and almost gifted De Ketelaere another chance. Belgium, by contrast, were cleaner and calmer. They evaded the American press, won duels and denied the US the kind of transition moments that had worked against Paraguay and Bosnia-Herzegovina. The Americans had grown used to pushing lesser opponents backwards. Belgium flipped the script.

Dest’s first-half performance summed up the problem. He struggled badly enough to be withdrawn at half-time, replaced by Gio Reyna as Mauricio Pochettino searched for a way back. Tillman gives US hope, Belgium crush it in 61 seconds The equaliser arrived through one of the few American weapons that had survived the chaos: Tillman’s set-piece quality. Balogun drew the foul. Tillman took the free kick. The ball went in, and for a minute, Lumen Field had the kind of sound that suggested the US might yet turn the night. Then Belgium answered immediately. Only 61 seconds after the restart, Leandro Trossard delivered a cross and De Ketelaere climbed above veteran centre-back Tim Ream. The Belgian forward bullied his way into position and headed in to make it 2-1.

The timing was brutal. The US had barely finished celebrating before they were behind again. Pochettino’s frustration was visible. He kicked a rack in front of the bench, sending four water bottles flying. That moment captured the US night: every hint of recovery was followed by a mistake or a Belgian strike. Freese error ends American belief If De Ketelaere’s second goal hurt, Freese’s mistake in the 57th minute effectively ended the contest. The US had entered the tournament with questions over their goalkeeping position. Historically, it had been an area of strength. This time, Pochettino had chosen Freese, the New York City FC goalkeeper who had earned trust during the 2025 Gold Cup, ahead of Matt Turner.

Freese had not been overworked in the group stage and had kept two clean sheets in his first three World Cup matches. But under the biggest pressure of his career, his weakness with the ball at his feet resurfaced. He came out of his box to deal with a long ball, controlled it off his chest, then hesitated instead of clearing. His attempted right-footed pass struck De Ketelaere and rebounded to Vanaken, who had an easy finish into an empty net as Ream scrambled back. At 3-1, Belgium had the cushion they needed. The optimism generated by Tillman’s goal and the half-time changes vanished.

For Freese, it was a defining error. For the US, it was the nail in the coffin. Lukaku adds the final wound Belgium’s fourth came in stoppage time through a familiar figure. Lukaku, who had scored against the US in extra time in this same round 12 years earlier, came off the bench and found the net again. The goal was not needed to decide the match, but it deepened the final impression. Belgium had been sharper in attack, stronger in duels and more composed in decisive moments. The scoreline was heavy, but it did not feel unfair.

The US had entered the night with the chance to reach a World Cup quarterfinal for the first time since 2002. Instead, they were beaten clearly by a European team that exposed their flaws and punished their lapses. A missed chance to galvanise a nation This was not just a football defeat. It was a missed national moment. The US entered the Round of 16 with public attention, prime-time visibility and the chance to make a home World Cup feel like a genuine breakthrough for men’s football in the country. Tens of millions were watching. The stands were full. The storylines were ready: Balogun cleared, Pulisic leading, Pochettino’s belief, the possibility of consecutive knockout wins for the first time.

Instead, the performance collapsed under pressure. The US had won hearts during the tournament. That should not be dismissed. There were moments of energy, goals, belief and connection with fans. Balogun emerged as a serious World Cup scorer. Tillman showed quality and nerve. Weston McKennie had bright stretches earlier in the tournament. The team produced memories that will remain. But Monday was the biggest test, and the US failed it. They did not lose narrowly after controlling long spells. They did not fall to a clear tournament favourite after a heroic stand. They were sloppy, beaten and exposed.

The defeat does not erase the progress of the past month, but it does make the scale of that progress look more modest. Pulisic’s tournament ends in frustration Christian Pulisic’s home World Cup began with the kind of promise that invites legacy talk. It ended with him limping off in the 59th minute. His first half against Paraguay had been his best stretch of the tournament: direct, creative and decisive. But a calf injury disrupted his campaign. He missed the match against Australia, made only a cameo against Turkey, and never quite returned to the same level.

Against Belgium, he was ineffective before leaving the field after a heavy challenge. For a player expected to be the emotional and creative centre of the US attack, the tournament became one of frustration and interruption. He finished without a goal at a home World Cup played during what should be his prime. That will linger. Why Belgium were able to dominate Belgium’s win was not built only on US errors, though there were many. It was also built on technical calm and tactical maturity. The American press, so effective against weaker opponents, was played through or around. Belgium’s defenders and midfielders did not panic under pressure. Their forwards were physical enough to challenge the US back line and intelligent enough to attack second balls and spaces left by hesitation.

De Ketelaere was the match’s standout player. His first goal came from anticipation. His second came from strength and timing. His involvement in the third came through pressure on Freese. He gave Belgium the kind of presence between midfield and attack that the US could not manage. Courtois also mattered. When Balogun finally found space late on, the Belgium goalkeeper denied him. The US had moments, but Belgium had the players who decided them. What next for Belgium and the US? Belgium move on to face Spain, a test of an entirely different kind. Spain have not conceded at the tournament and have controlled matches with possession, patience and defensive structure. Belgium will take confidence from how they handled the US, but they will not expect the same space or errors from Spain.

For the US, the review will be deeper. Pochettino’s side showed enough during the tournament to generate belief, but the Belgium defeat exposed major questions: the goalkeeper position, defensive concentration, ball security under pressure, the dependence on momentum, and the gap between being a promising host nation and being a true contender. Balogun’s status will now be remembered as a controversy that did not change the outcome. His three goals remain important, but his performance against Belgium was limited. The US did not lose because he played. They lost because Belgium were better and because the Americans made too many mistakes.

The dream ends with a thud The co-hosts wanted a quarterfinal. They wanted a deeper run, a defining night, a result that could pull more of the country into the sport. They wanted to show that this generation was different from those that had gone out in familiar Round of 16 pain. Instead, the ending looked uncomfortably familiar. Like 2010, 2014 and 2022, the US left the knockout stage with questions about missed opportunities. Unlike some of those exits, this one did not feel heroic. The Balogun controversy brought the world’s attention. Belgium brought the reality check.