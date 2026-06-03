VAR reviews to quick substitutions: FIFA introduces new rules ahead of WC

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has approved a series of significant law changes that will come into effect ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico will be the first major event to showcase them, these updates are also expected to influence domestic competitions around the world.

From expanded VAR powers to stricter time-wasting measures, here are the key rule changes set to reshape the game.

Expanded VAR Powers

VAR will now be allowed to intervene in several situations that previously fell outside its review protocol.

Among the notable additions are:

Incorrectly awarded corner kicks, provided a review does not delay the restart.

Attacking fouls committed before play officially resumes, particularly if the sequence leads to a goal, penalty, corner, or free kick.

Second yellow card incidents that result in a red card when a clear error has occurred.

Cases of mistaken identity involving yellow or red cards. The aim is to reduce obvious errors and improve fairness in situations that previously could not be corrected. Covering the Mouth During Confrontations Could Lead to a Red Card Players who cover their mouth with a hand, arm, or shirt during a heated confrontation with an opponent risk being sent off.

The measure has been introduced to discourage hidden abusive or discriminatory comments and improve transparency during on-field disputes. Friendly conversations will not be affected, but officials will take a stricter view when the gesture occurs during arguments or confrontations. New 10-Second Substitution Rule Players being substituted must now leave the pitch within 10 seconds using the nearest exit point. Failure to do so will result in the incoming substitute being forced to wait until the next stoppage, with a minimum delay of one minute. This means teams could temporarily play with one fewer player if the outgoing footballer takes too long to leave the field.

Five-Second Countdown for Restarts Referees have been given a new tool to combat time-wasting during throw-ins and goal kicks. If an official believes a player is deliberately delaying a restart, a visible five-second countdown will begin. Should the ball fail to return to play before the countdown expires: A throw-in will be awarded to the opposition.

A goal kick will be converted into a corner kick for the opposition. ALSO READ: Meet Samuel Moutousammy, Indian origin player in FIFA WC 2026 for DR Congo The rule is expected to significantly speed up the flow of matches.

Injured Players Must Leave the Field Outfield players who receive medical treatment on the pitch will generally be required to leave the field for one minute before returning. Exceptions will apply in situations involving: Goalkeepers

Serious injuries

Major collisions The change is designed to reduce unnecessary stoppages and discourage players from using injuries to disrupt momentum. No More Tactical Team Talks During Goalkeeper Injuries Teams have increasingly used goalkeeper injury stoppages as unofficial tactical timeouts. To address this, players will no longer be permitted to gather around coaching staff while a goalkeeper receives treatment.

Although no formal disciplinary sanction currently exists, officials have been instructed to prevent such gatherings whenever possible. Walking Off the Pitch in Protest Could Result in a Red Card Players who deliberately leave the field as part of a protest against a referee's decision will face immediate dismissal. The same principle applies to coaching staff who encourage players to abandon the field. Additionally, any team responsible for causing a match to be abandoned could forfeit the fixture. The rule is intended to protect the integrity of competitions and prevent future incidents that disrupt matches.

Hydration Breaks Added to Every Half Given the expected summer temperatures at the 2026 World Cup, FIFA has approved mandatory hydration breaks. A three-minute cooling period will be permitted in each half, typically around the midway point of the period. The measure prioritizes player welfare amid concerns about extreme heat across several host cities. For the first time in World Cup history, the final is expected to include a major entertainment performance inspired by the Super Bowl model. The championship match at MetLife Stadium will feature live musical entertainment during halftime. However, organizers have stressed that football remains the priority and have indicated that performances will be kept significantly shorter than the standard 15-minute halftime interval to minimize disruption.