Vazquez's first-half header lifts Mexico past Australia 1-0 in a WC warm-up

Defender Johan Vazquez scored a first-half goal and Mexico beat Australia 1-0 on Saturday night in a warm-up match for the World Cup.

On a corner kick taken by Alexis Vega, Vazquez connected with a header that went in past the right post of goalkeeper Mathew Ryan in the 27th minute.

Mexico extended its unbeaten streak to seven games this year and has not lost since Nov. 18, when it fell 2-1 to Paraguay in a friendly match in San Antonio.

Mexico will open World Cup play June 11 against South Africa at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City. On the 18th, it will face South Korea in Guadalajara and close out the first round against Czechia on the 24th.