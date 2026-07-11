Who was Jayden Adams? SA footballer who died after returning from FIFA WC

The football fraternity plunged into mourning on Saturday after, in an unexpected turn of events, South African midfielder Jayden Adams was pronounced dead at the age of 25, just weeks after representing Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Adams, who featured in all three of South Africa's group-stage games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was found dead at a residence in Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, while authorities are yet to disclose the cause.

His passing prompted tributes from across the football world, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, South Africa's Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie and the South African Football Players Union paying homage to the midfielder.

Who was Jayden Adams? Jayden Oswin Adams was born on May 5, 2001, in Mamelodi, South Africa. A product of Stellenbosch FC's academy, he became the club's first academy graduate to sign a professional contract after agreeing to a long-term deal in 2020. He made his senior debut later that year and quickly established himself as one of the country's brightest young midfielders. ALSO READ: World Cup QF: Argentina vs Switzerland preview, prediction, head-to-head During his five seasons with Stellenbosch, Adams made 109 league appearances and scored seven goals. He also played a key role in helping the club win the 2023 Carling Knockout title, performances that earned him a transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025.

Rise with Mamelodi Sundowns Adams continued his development after joining Mamelodi Sundowns, becoming an important member of the South African champions' midfield. He made 40 league appearances for the club, scoring four goals before his untimely death. Across his professional career, Adams played 149 league matches and scored 11 goals, establishing himself as one of South Africa's most consistent midfielders before turning 26. FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign The 2026 FIFA World Cup marked the biggest stage of Adams' career. He started South Africa's opening group-stage matches against Mexico and Czechia before making a substitute appearance in the victory over South Korea that helped Bafana Bafana progress to the Round of 32.

He did not feature in South Africa's 1-0 defeat to Canada in the knockout stage, which brought the country's World Cup campaign to an end. Adams finished the tournament having featured in all three group-stage fixtures and was widely regarded as one of South Africa's emerging midfielders. International career Adams made his senior debut for South Africa in 2022 and went on to earn nine international caps, scoring two goals. His performances at club level with Stellenbosch and Mamelodi Sundowns helped him cement a place in the national team, culminating in his selection for the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

Tributes pour in South Africa's Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie described Adams as one of the country's brightest young talents. In a statement, the minister said South African football had lost a player who had progressed from an academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international, adding that the nation was mourning alongside his family, teammates and supporters. FIFA president Gianni Infantino also expressed his condolences, saying it was deeply saddening that Adams had died only weeks after representing South Africa at the World Cup. Infantino said his thoughts were with the player's family, friends and teammates and noted that the midfielder would be greatly missed by the football community.