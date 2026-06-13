Why Donald Trump chose not to attend USA's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener?

The United States officially launched its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on home soil as Mauricio Pochettino's side faced Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium. The occasion represented a landmark moment for American soccer, with the World Cup returning to the country for the first time since the memorable 1994 tournament.

A packed stadium, elaborate entertainment and a vibrant atmosphere underlined the significance of the event as the United States completed the opening sequence of matches hosted across the three co-host nations.

Yet amid the celebrations, one notable figure was missing: U.S. President Donald Trump.

A Historic Night for American Football

The United States entered the tournament carrying the hopes of a nation eager to make an impact on football's biggest stage. Following opening ceremonies in Mexico City and Toronto earlier in the week, Los Angeles hosted its own pre-match spectacle before the Americans began their World Cup journey against Paraguay. Fans packed the stadium hours before kickoff, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of the country's previous experience as World Cup hosts more than three decades ago. For many supporters, it was a symbolic moment marking the start of what organizers hope will be a transformative tournament for soccer in the United States.

Why Trump Was Not in Attendance? Despite the significance of the occasion, President Trump did not travel to California for the opening fixture. According to officials connected to the White House's World Cup coordination efforts, the President's schedule prevented him from attending the match. Andrew Giuliani, who oversees the White House's World Cup task force, indicated that multiple commitments in Washington made it difficult for the President to be present for the tournament opener. ALSO READ: When will Ronaldo and Messi play their first FIFA World Cup 2026 matches? "He remains closely involved with the World Cup preparations and will continue following the tournament throughout the summer," Giuliani said while discussing the President's plans.

Not the only host nation leader missing Trump was not the only leader of a host nation absent from an opening World Cup fixture. Earlier in the tournament, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also chose not to attend Mexico's opening match against South Africa at the iconic Azteca Stadium. Katy Perry headlines opening ceremony in USA Katy Perry headlined the opening ceremony in Los Angeles before the United States faced Paraguay in both teams' opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After Mexico and Canada staged their own opening celebrations earlier in the tournament, the spotlight shifted to the United States for the final host-nation ceremony. Their absences highlighted the reality that even major sporting occasions can sometimes clash with national and governmental responsibilities.

The star-studded show featured performances from K-pop sensation Lisa, Brazilian singer Anitta, South African artist Tyla and Nigerian star Rema, while rapper Future also took part in the festivities. The ceremony lasted approximately 13 minutes and served as a vibrant curtain-raiser before attention turned to the action on the pitch. White House Commitments Take Priority One of the primary reasons behind Trump's absence is a major event scheduled in Washington over the coming days. The President is expected to remain in the capital ahead of a large-scale UFC Freedom 250 celebration planned at the White House.

The event is set to coincide with Trump's 80th birthday celebrations and has become a key commitment on his schedule, making a cross-country trip to Los Angeles impractical. Still Expected to Play a Role During the Tournament Although he missed the opening match, sources close to the World Cup organizing effort suggest Trump is expected to remain engaged with the tournament as it progresses. With matches taking place across the United States over the next several weeks, there are likely to be future opportunities for presidential involvement, particularly if the host nation advances deep into the competition.