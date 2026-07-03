Why Klopp could be the ideal option to succeed Nagelsmann in Germany

Germany's elimination from the 2026 Fifa World Cup has once again forced one of world football's biggest powers into soul-searching. Just four days after Paraguay ended Germany's campaign in the Round of 32 on penalties, Julian Nagelsmann resigned as national team coach despite having publicly insisted he would stay. The German Football Association (DFB) has wasted little time identifying its preferred successor, confirming it intends to hold talks with Jurgen Klopp, who has already indicated a general willingness to consider the role. Germany's problems run deeper than one tournament Nagelsmann's departure ends a tenure that produced encouraging moments but ultimately failed to halt Germany's decline at major tournaments. He guided the side to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 before extending his contract through Euro 2028, yet another disappointing World Cup proved decisive.

His resignation also continues an increasingly familiar pattern. Since Joachim Low stepped down after Euro 2020, Germany have changed coaches twice without addressing the structural issues that have undermined the national side. Germany at major tournaments since winning the 2014 World Cup Tournament Coach Result 2018 FIFA World Cup Joachim Low Group stage UEFA Euro 2020 Joachim Low Round of 16 2022 FIFA World Cup Hansi Flick Group stage UEFA Euro 2024 Julian Nagelsmann Quarter-finals 2026 FIFA World Cup Julian Nagelsmann Round of 32 How Nagelsmann fared as Germany manager Nagelsmann took charge of Germany in September 2023 after Hansi Flick became the first national team coach to be dismissed in the federation's history. At 36, he also became one of the youngest managers to lead Germany, arriving with a reputation as one of Europe's brightest tactical minds after spells at Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich.

His tenure began slowly, with Germany winning only one of his first four matches in 2023. However, performances improved considerably during 2024 as the side reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on home soil before losing to eventual champions Spain after extra time. The DFB viewed that campaign as evidence of progress and rewarded Nagelsmann with a contract extension until Euro 2028. Germany carried that momentum into 2025, winning six of their 10 internationals, before entering the World Cup among the favourites. However, another disappointing tournament was just around the corner. Germany were eliminated by Paraguay in the Round of 32 after a penalty shootout, extending the country's wait for a World Cup knockout victory since 2014.

Overall, Nagelsmann finished with a record of 23 wins, seven draws and seven defeats in 37 matches, a win percentage of 62.16 per cent. Nagelsmann's Germany record Year P W D L Win % 2023 4 1 1 2 25 2024 15 10 4 1 66.67 2025 10 6 1 3 60 2026 8 6 1 1 75 Total 37 23 7 7 62.16 Klopp possesses a strong resume Klopp's managerial career spans more than two decades and over 1,000 competitive matches, beginning at Mainz in 2001 before highly successful spells at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool. His first major achievement came at Mainz, where he guided the club to its maiden Bundesliga promotion in 2004 despite operating with one of the smallest budgets in German football. Borussia Dortmund appointed him in 2008 during a period of Bayern Munich's domestic dominance, but Klopp transformed the club into Bundesliga champions in consecutive seasons, won the DFB-Pokal and reached the UEFA Champions League final in 2013.

Liverpool represented his longest and most successful managerial spell. Across nine seasons, Klopp rebuilt a side that had not won England's top-flight title for three decades, delivering the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup while establishing Liverpool among Europe's most consistent teams. Following his departure from Anfield in 2024, Klopp moved into an executive role as Red Bull's Global Head of Soccer, stepping away from day-to-day coaching for the first time in his career. Klopp's managerial record Year P W D L Win % 2023 4 1 1 2 25 2024 15 10 4 1 66.67 2025 10 6 1 3 60 2026 8 6 1 1 75 Total 37 23 7 7 62.16

How Klopp compares with Nagelsmann Although both managers emerged from German football, their careers have followed different trajectories. Nagelsmann established himself through tactical innovation. At Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich, he became known for regularly changing formations, adapting his pressing structure according to opponents and placing significant emphasis on tactical preparation. His rapid rise saw him manage Bayern before turning 35 and later take charge of the national team. Klopp, meanwhile, has generally overseen longer managerial projects. He spent seven years at Borussia Dortmund and nine at Liverpool, rebuilding squads over multiple seasons while maintaining a consistent playing philosophy centred on high pressing, quick transitions and collective organisation. Over time, his Liverpool side also evolved into one capable of dominating possession and controlling matches without sacrificing intensity.

The contrast is also reflected in their managerial careers. Klopp vs Nagelsmann in numbers: Category Klopp Nagelsmann Matches managed 1080 352 Wins 588 192 Draws 256 86 Losses 236 74 Win percentage 54.4% 54.55% League titles 3 3 Champions League Winner Semi-final Major trophies 13 5 Why the DFB parted ways with Nagelsmann The DFB's decision was driven less by Nagelsmann's overall record than by Germany's performances in major tournaments. Since winning the World Cup in 2014, Germany have exited in the group stage twice before suffering a Round of 32 defeat in 2026. Nagelsmann had restored greater stability after Hansi Flick's dismissal and guided Germany to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, but the latest World Cup campaign failed to end the team's decade-long decline on football's biggest stage.

Germany also struggled to establish consistency in key knockout matches, an area that has repeatedly troubled the national side since Joachim Low's departure. Although Nagelsmann initially stated he would not resign, both parties agreed to end the relationship after internal discussions following the World Cup exit. Bumpy road for Klopp If appointed, Klopp would inherit perhaps the toughest job in German football. The four-time world champions have now failed to win a knockout match at a World Cup since lifting the trophy in Brazil in 2014. Group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022 have been followed by another disappointing campaign in 2026, extending a decline that no manager has managed to arrest.