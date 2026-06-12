Why Norway might be the team nobody wants to face at FIFA WC 2026

The FIFA World Cup habitually throws up teams that come out of the blue, beating everyone's expectations as they march through the rounds. Croatia's run to the 2018 final and Morocco's historic semi-final appearance in 2022 proved that the gap between traditional powers and emerging contenders is getting thinner by the year.

Every tournament seems to create a new dark horse capable of challenging football's established order. This edition is unlikely to break that streak, as Norway makes a play to be noticed.

Back at the FIFA World Cup after a 28-year absence, the Scandinavian nation arrives with one of the most balanced squads in the tournament, a perfect qualifying record, and arguably the most feared striker in world football.

While most of the pre-tournament attention will focus on favourites such as France, Argentina, Brazil, and Spain, Norway have quietly built a standing as one of the competition's most dangerous dark horses. With Erling Haaland leading the line, Martin Odegaard pulling the strings, and a squad packed with players performing at Europe's highest level, Norway possess many of the qualities that have defined previous World Cup surprise packages. Norway's recent run If recent form is the best indicator of World Cup potential, Norway deserve to be taken seriously. The Norwegian side secured qualification with a perfect eight wins from eight matches, becoming one of only two UEFA nations to complete a flawless campaign. They scored 37 goals, the most by any European team during qualifying, averaging 4.6 goals per game.

An aggressive approach on the pitch Norway's attacking numbers during the qualifiers are particularly striking. Their 37 goals were built around a front line capable of scoring in multiple ways. Haaland finished as the joint top-scorer in European qualifying with 16 goals, while Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa provided additional threats. Their dominance was not limited to weaker opponents. Norway's victories over Italy were among the standout results of the European qualifying cycle and served as evidence that this team can compete with elite opposition. Great numbers at club level The strength of Norway's attack shines even more when individual club performances are considered. Haaland finished the 2025-26 season with 27 league goals for Manchester City, the second-highest tally among players expected to feature at the World Cup. Only Harry Kane, who scored 36 goals for Bayern Munich, managed more.

Sorloth also enjoyed another productive season at club level, while Odegaard remained one of Europe's leading creative midfielders. Antonio Nusa continued his development into one of the continent's most exciting young attackers. Unlike previous Norwegian teams that relied primarily on organisation and defensive discipline, this side is built to attack. They have goals throughout the squad and enter the tournament with the confidence that comes from regularly overwhelming opponents. That transformation has elevated Norway from being merely interesting to being potentially dangerous. Norway possess great squad depth The biggest difference between this Norway team and previous generations is depth.

For years, Norway produced talented individuals without having enough quality across the squad to compete consistently at major tournaments. That is no longer the case. In attack, Haaland is joined by Sorloth, who is now tied for third on Norway's all-time goalscoring list with 26 international goals. Antonio Nusa provides pace and unpredictability on the wings, while Oscar Bobb offers further creativity in attacking areas. Midfield is anchored by captain Martin Odegaard, whose vision and passing have become central to Norway's style. Alongside him are experienced internationals such as Sander Berge, Patrick Berg and Morten Thorsby. Defensively, Leo Ostigard, Andreas Hanche-Olsen and Julian Ryerson bring experience from Europe's major leagues, while goalkeeper Orjan Nyland arrives after a strong club season.

The squad's collective experience at top European clubs may be Norway's greatest strength. Unlike previous generations, this is a group accustomed to competing in the Champions League, Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga. Norway's full squad for the FIFA WC 2026: Orjan Nyland, Morten Thorsby, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Ostigard, David Moller Wolfe, Patrick Berg, Alexander Sorloth, Sander Berge, Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Sander Tangvik, Egil Selvik, Fredrik Aursnes, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Torbjorn Heggem, Kristian Thorstvedt, Thelo Aasgaard, Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup, Oscar Bobb, Jens Petter Hauge, Sondre Langas, Henrik Falchener, Julian Ryerson.

The Haaland effect Every major tournament features players capable of transforming matches on their own, but few can do it as consistently as Erling Haaland. The Manchester City striker enters the World Cup as Norway's all-time leading scorer with 55 goals in just 50 international appearances. His scoring rate of 1.1 goals per game is unmatched in Norwegian football history. Norway's all-time leading goalscorers: Rank Player Goals Caps Average Career 1 Erling Haaland 55 50 1.1 2019–present 2 Jørgen Juve 33 45 0.73 1928–1937 3 Einar Gundersen 26 33 0.79 1917–1928 3 Alexander Sørloth 26 72 0.36 2016–present 5 Harald Hennum 25 43 0.58 1949–1960 6 John Carew 24 91 0.26 1998–2011 7 Ole Gunnar Solskjær 23 67 0.34 1995–2007 7 Tore André Flo 23 76 0.3 1995–2004 9 Gunnar Thoresen 22 64 0.34 1946–1959 10 Steffen Iversen 21 79 0.27 1998–2011

The gap between Haaland and the rest of Norway's great goalscorers is remarkable. Jorgen Juve, who held the national record for decades, scored 33 goals in 45 appearances. Haaland has already surpassed that mark by 22 goals despite still being in his mid-twenties. His club numbers reinforce his status as one of football's elite forwards. During the 2025-26 season, Haaland scored 27 league goals for Manchester City. Among players expected to feature at the World Cup, only Harry Kane's 36-goal campaign for Bayern Munich was better. Top World Cup player goalscorers in Europe's major leagues (2025-26): Rank Player Goals Club Matches 1 Harry Kane 36 Bayern 31 2 Erling Haaland 27 Man City 35 3 Kylian Mbappé 25 Real Madrid 31 4 Vedat Muriqi 23 Mallorca 37 5 Igor Thiago 22 Brentford 38 6 Esteban Lepaul 21 Total 34 7 Deniz Undav 19 Stuttgart 29 8 Donyell Malen 18 Total 39 9 Antoine Semenyo 17 Total 37 10 Ante Budimir 17 Osasuna 37

Haaland finished ahead of Kylian Mbappe, who scored 25 goals for Real Madrid, and comfortably ahead of several other international stars. What makes Haaland particularly dangerous in tournament football is that Norway do not need sustained dominance to score. One cross, one through ball or one defensive mistake can be enough. Yet Norway's attack extends beyond Haaland. Sorloth provides another proven goalscorer, while Odegaard remains one of Europe's most creative midfielders. Together, they form the strongest attacking core Norway have taken to a World Cup. What happened when Norway last played in the World Cup? Norway's last appearance came in 1998. For many younger fans, it is little more than a historical footnote. For Norwegian football, however, it remains one of the defining moments in the country's sporting history.

After drawing with Morocco and Scotland, Norway produced one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by defeating Brazil 2-1 in their final group match. The victory secured a place in the Round of 16, where they narrowly lost 1-0 to Italy. That remains Norway's last appearance at a World Cup and their most recent knockout-stage match at the tournament. The current team now has an opportunity to surpass that achievement. ALSO READ: Fifa World Cup's lesson for finance: Don't trust predictions too much Unlike the 1998 side, this team arrives with far greater attacking quality and significantly higher expectations.

Norway's group in 2026 Norway's return has not been made easier by the draw. They find themselves in Group I alongside France, Senegal and Iraq. France are the third-ranked side in the latest FIFA rankings and one of the favourites to win the tournament. Led by the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, and coached by Didier Deschamps in his final World Cup, they are expected to top the group. Senegal present a different challenge. Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly and a squad filled with European-based talent make them one of Africa's strongest representatives. Iraq, meanwhile, enter as outsiders but arrive after a strong qualifying campaign and will be determined to upset the established order.

The group is difficult but not impossible. Norway's attacking quality means they possess enough firepower to compete with France and Senegal, while their recent form suggests they should expect, rather than merely hope, to reach the knockout stages. What separates Norway from other high-potential teams? Every World Cup features a group of teams labelled as dark horses. This year, Croatia, Morocco, Mexico and Austria are among the nations attracting that tag. Yet Norway may have the strongest case of them all. Croatia remain a formidable tournament team, having reached the 2018 final and finished third in 2022. However, they no longer possess the same depth of elite midfield talent that powered those remarkable runs.

Morocco's historic journey to the 2022 semi-finals was built on defensive organisation and tactical discipline. They remain a dangerous side, but Norway arguably offer greater attacking firepower. Mexico's consistency at World Cups is admirable, but they have often struggled to progress beyond the knockout stages. Norway enter this tournament with more world-class quality in attacking areas. Austria have improved significantly under Ralf Rangnick and deserve their dark-horse status. However, few teams outside the traditional elite can match Norway's combination of a world-class striker and a world-class creator. That is what ultimately sets Norway apart. Erling Haaland is one of the most prolific goalscorers in world football, Martin Odegaard is among the game's finest playmakers, and Alexander Sorloth provides another proven scoring threat. Add the emergence of Antonio Nusa and a squad deeper than any Norway have possessed in recent decades, and the ingredients are there for a memorable campaign.

Crucially, Norway arrive at the 2026 World Cup after one of Europe's most impressive qualifying campaigns. Most dark horses rely on one or two standout strengths. Norway have several. The teams that shocked the world at recent World Cups Every World Cup seems to create a team that exceeds expectations and captures global attention. Sometimes it is a team built around a golden generation. Sometimes it is a defensively organised side that refuses to lose. Occasionally, it is a nation that simply rides momentum all the way into the latter stages. The last five World Cups have all produced memorable underdog stories, and Norway will hope to become the next name on that list.

Qatar 2022 — Morocco (Semi-finals) Morocco produced arguably the greatest underdog run in modern World Cup history. Drawn alongside Belgium and Croatia, they topped the group before eliminating Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds. By reaching the semi-finals, Morocco became the first African and first Arab nation to make the last four of a World Cup. Their success was built on defensive discipline, tactical organisation and moments of brilliance from players such as Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat and Yassine Bounou. What made Morocco special was their ability to consistently frustrate stronger opponents while remaining dangerous on the counterattack.

Russia 2018 — Croatia (Runners-up) Croatia were respected before the tournament, but few viewed them as genuine title contenders. Led by Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic, they defeated Argentina 3-0 in the group stage and survived three consecutive knockout matches that went to extra time or penalties. They eventually reached the final, becoming the smallest nation by population to play in a World Cup final since Uruguay in 1950. Brazil 2014 — Costa Rica (Quarter-finals) Costa Rica entered what many called the "Group of Death" alongside England, Italy and Uruguay. Most predictions had them finishing bottom.

Instead, they beat Uruguay, defeated Italy and held England to a draw to top the group. Costa Rica then eliminated Greece before pushing the Netherlands to a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals. Their run remains one of the greatest overachievements in World Cup history. For a nation of just over five million people, it was a remarkable achievement. South Africa 2010 — Uruguay (Semi-finals) Although Uruguay are two-time world champions, they entered the 2010 tournament with little fanfare compared with the major European and South American powers. Inspired by Diego Forlan, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, Uruguay topped their group, defeated South Korea and Ghana, and reached the semi-finals for the first time in 40 years. Forlan won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.