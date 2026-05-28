Will Neymar be fit to play Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener vs Morocco?

Brazil star Neymar Jr.’s hopes of entering the 2026 FIFA World Cup fully fit have suffered a setback after medical examinations confirmed a calf injury that could keep him out for up to three weeks.

The veteran forward had earlier brushed aside concerns surrounding his fitness after missing Santos’ previous three matches. While attending Santos’ Copa Sudamericana victory over Deportivo Cuenca earlier this week, Neymar appeared irritated when questioned about the issue and denied there was any serious problem.

However, Brazil’s medical staff later confirmed that the situation was more serious than initially believed.

Brazil Medical Team Confirms Grade 2 Calf Injury

Neymar arrived at Brazil’s training base in Teresópolis but did not participate in training sessions with the squad. Brazil national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar later revealed that scans detected a Grade 2 calf injury rather than simple swelling. According to the medical update, Neymar is expected to return in approximately two to three weeks, placing his availability for Brazil’s World Cup opener in doubt. ALSO READ: Why FIFA World Cup 2026 Ball 'Trionda' needs charging before every game? The timing is concerning for Brazil, with the tournament beginning in less than three weeks. Neymar could also miss the team’s warm-up friendlies against Panama and Egypt.

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Brazil’s executive coordinator Rodrigo Caetano also stressed that Neymar understands he is now part of a collective setup rather than an automatic starter. According to Caetano, Neymar accepted the challenge positively and is prepared to fight for minutes and prove his value to the team. Neymar’s International Return Still Uncertain Neymar has struggled with injuries over the last few years and has not started a match for Brazil since suffering an ACL injury against Uruguay in October 2023. Since the 2022 World Cup, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer has made only a handful of international appearances. Despite that, the Brazilian coaching staff continue to place strong faith in his experience and quality.