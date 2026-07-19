World Cup: Lionel Messi needs 2 goals to beat Mbappe in golden boot race

Kylian Mbappe has ensured the race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot will be decided on the tournament's biggest stage.

The France captain struck twice in Les Bleus' third-place playoff against England that ended in a 6-4 thrilling defeat for them, taking his tally to 10 goals and reclaiming top spot in the scoring charts. While France's World Cup journey ended on a sad note, Mbappe ensured his individual battle with Lionel Messi remains alive until Sunday's final between Argentina and Spain.

Now the spotlight shifts to MetLife Stadium, where Messi has one final opportunity to respond.

Mbappe throws down the gauntlet France may have fallen short of another World Cup final, but Mbappe once again demonstrated why he remains one of football's most decisive players. His brace against England took him to 10 goals and three assists for the tournament, putting significant daylight between himself and Messi, who currently sits on eight goals and four assists heading into the final. The equation is now simple. Messi must score at least two goals against Spain to draw level with Mbappe's tally. Anything fewer would see the French superstar retain the lead and move one step closer to successive World Cup Golden Boots.

Should Messi score twice and both players finish level on 10 goals and four assists, FIFA's next tiebreaker, minutes played, would come into play, potentially making every minute of Sunday's final just as important as every goal. A tournament dominated by Mbappe Mbappe's numbers tell the story of another extraordinary World Cup campaign. He has scored in every phase of the tournament, combining blistering pace with ruthless finishing to torment defences. Whether attacking space behind the backline, finishing one-on-one situations or converting from the penalty spot, the French captain has once again proved almost impossible to contain.

His latest double against England underlined his consistency under pressure. Even with France no longer competing for the trophy, Mbappe approached the bronze-medal match with the intensity of a final, ensuring his name remains firmly at the top of the goalscoring charts. It is another reminder that individual excellence can shine regardless of collective disappointment. Messi gets one final chance If Mbappe has set the benchmark, Lionel Messi now has the perfect stage to answer. The Argentina captain enters what could be his final World Cup appearance with eight goals and four assists, while also chasing consecutive World Cup titles with La Albiceleste.

Unlike Mbappe, Messi still has the biggest prize in football to play for. Every contribution in Sunday's final carries double significance—not only could it help Argentina defend their crown, but it could also reshape the Golden Boot standings. A brace would pull him level with Mbappe, while a hat-trick would guarantee the award outright. FIFA World Cup 2026 golden boot race Rank Player Team Goals Assists 1 Kylian Mbappe France 10 4 2 Lionel Messi Argentina 8 4 3 Erling Haaland Norway 7 0 4 Jude Bellingham England 6 1 5 Harry Kane England 6 1 6 Ousmane Dembele France 5 2 7 Mikel Oyarzabal Spain 5 1 Given Messi's habit of producing defining performances in football's biggest moments, few would write him off.

Mbappe overtakes Messi in World Cup history Beyond the Golden Boot race, Mbappe also achieved another historic milestone against England. His two goals took his overall World Cup tally to 22 goals, moving him past Messi's previous mark of 21 and making him the tournament's all-time leading goalscorer. It is another astonishing achievement for a player still in the prime of his career. Already a World Cup winner, multiple-time Golden Boot contender and now the competition's most prolific scorer, Mbappe continues to rewrite football history at a remarkable pace. Yet his latest record may not stand uncontested for long.

Messi still has one final opportunity to reduce the gap before bringing the curtain down on another memorable World Cup campaign. The final has another blockbuster subplot Argentina versus Spain was always going to command global attention. Now it carries an added layer of intrigue. While Messi chases another World Cup title, he is also pursuing Mbappe in one of the closest Golden Boot races in recent tournament history. Every Argentine attack could influence not just the destination of the trophy but also the tournament's highest individual honour. Mbappe has done everything within his control. Now the stage belongs to Messi.