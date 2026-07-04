World Cup rocked by Tunisia doping controversy as 8 players test positive

Tunisia's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign has taken another dramatic turn after reports emerged that eight members of the squad returned adverse analytical findings for the banned substance clenbuterol, triggering one of the tournament's biggest off-field controversies.

The North African side had already endured a miserable tournament, finishing bottom of Group F after heavy defeats to Sweden, Japan and the Netherlands. They also dismissed head coach Sabri Lamouchi after their opening 5-1 defeat to Sweden, replacing him with World Cup specialist Herve Renard in a bid to salvage pride.

Now, instead of football, Tunisia find themselves at the centre of a global anti-doping discussion.

What exactly happened? According to reports, eight Tunisian players tested positive for clenbuterol during routine anti-doping tests conducted at the World Cup. Under FIFA regulations, every player at the tournament can be selected for random drug testing, with samples analysed for substances prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Clenbuterol appears on WADA's banned list because it can enhance athletic performance by increasing lean muscle mass while reducing body fat. Although originally developed as a medication for asthma, its performance-enhancing properties have made it a prohibited substance in elite sport. Ordinarily, multiple positive tests would lead to immediate suspensions and disciplinary proceedings.

That has not happened here. Why have the players not been suspended? The crucial factor lies in what investigators currently believe caused the positive tests. Officials reportedly suspect the traces of clenbuterol came from contaminated meat, rather than deliberate doping. Tunisia were based in Monterrey, Mexico, throughout much of their World Cup campaign. Mexico has long battled issues surrounding clenbuterol contamination in livestock, with some farmers illegally using the substance to produce leaner meat. While authorities have worked to reduce the practice over the years, isolated cases continue to emerge. Because of this history, anti-doping authorities are treating the Tunisian cases differently from conventional doping violations.

As things stand, none of the eight players have been named publicly or provisionally suspended. Why contaminated meat has become a recurring issue This is far from the first high-profile case involving clenbuterol and contaminated meat. Perhaps the most famous example involved Mexican boxing superstar Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez, who served a six-month suspension in 2018 after testing positive for clenbuterol. Álvarez insisted the failed test resulted from eating contaminated beef in Mexico, later admitting he had fundamentally changed his diet. "It was a mistake and nothing more... I'm trying to get used to not eating beef."

His case brought worldwide attention to the challenges athletes face while competing or training in countries where food contamination remains a recognised issue. The World Cup has seen this before The problem is not unique to the senior men's tournament either. During the 2011 FIFA Under-17 World Cup, also hosted in Mexico, an astonishing 109 of the 208 tested players returned samples containing traces of clenbuterol. The sheer scale of the findings convinced FIFA and anti-doping authorities that contaminated meat—not systematic doping—was the likely explanation. No suspensions were issued. ALSO READ: Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon sets World Cup record for shutout streak That precedent is likely to play a significant role as officials assess the Tunisian cases.

A reminder of anti-doping's grey areas The Tunisia episode highlights one of the most complicated aspects of modern anti-doping. While anti-doping rules operate under strict liability, meaning athletes are responsible for substances found in their bodies—governing bodies also recognise that contamination can occur through food, supplements or medication. Establishing intent therefore becomes crucial. Investigators will now examine the concentration levels detected in each sample alongside Tunisia's dietary records during their stay in Mexico before deciding whether any further action is required. Football's latest off-field talking point Tunisia arrived in North America hoping to spring a surprise on the pitch.