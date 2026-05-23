Zee and Jio in the race for 2026 FIFA WC broadcast rights in India: Reports

India is close to finalising broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Zee and Jio expected to be among the frontrunners to secure the television and digital rights for the tournament from FIFA.

ALSO READ: Man Utd skipper Bruno Fernandes named Premier League player of the season The development is expected to ensure full coverage of the expanded global event for Indian audiences. The 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be the first edition to feature 48 teams and 104 matches. The rights deal is seen as a key step in bringing the tournament to one of football’s largest and fastest-growing viewership markets.

Zee and Jio emerge as contenders According to media reports, Zee and Jio are in contention to acquire the broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in India. The formal announcement regarding the rights holder is expected in the coming days. The deal is reportedly valued between $30-35 million and would secure access to television and digital audiences across the country for the tournament. Expanded World Cup to feature 48 teams The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. It will mark the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams, up from the previous 32.

As a result, the number of matches will increase significantly from 64 to 104, making it the biggest World Cup in the competition’s history. India remains a key football broadcast market Despite the national team’s struggles in international football, India continues to be an important market for global football broadcasters. Football viewership in the country has grown steadily over the years, driven by strong interest in European leagues and FIFA World Cup coverage. Cities such as Kolkata, Kochi, Goa and Bengaluru remain major football hubs with large followings. Global rights strategy sees shifts According to reports, FIFA has adopted a more flexible commercial approach in certain Asian markets. China is understood to have secured rights for the 2026 World Cup at a significantly lower valuation compared to previous cycles.