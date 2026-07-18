Zidane set to succeed Deschamps as France head coach after FIFA WC 2026

France's bid to reach their third successive FIFA World Cup final ended in heartbreak as they went down 0-2 to Spain in the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 earlier this week.

Now, in a big shake-up ahead of their third-place playoff against England on Sunday, media reports say former France player and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane may assume the role of France's next head coach, replacing Didier Deschamps once the current edition of the FIFA World Cup is concluded.

Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news through a post on his Instagram page. "Zinedine Zidane will be France's next head coach, never in doubt since November as a clear decision was made. Zidane has already sorted his staff and the documents will be formally signed this month," Romano claimed in the video.

Romano added that Zidane is expected to lead France through the UEFA Nations League, Euro 2028, and the 2030 FIFA World Cup. While Romano's update has fuelled fresh speculation, the French Football Federation (FFF) has not yet officially announced any such move. Check the full video here: Long-awaited move Zidane's appointment has been regarded as one of football's worst-kept secrets for some time. Ever since he left Real Madrid following his second spell in 2021, the World Cup-winning midfielder has consistently been considered a natural successor to Deschamps. The speculation only intensified after Deschamps announced in January 2025 that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be his final tournament in charge of France, irrespective of the team's performance.

The biggest indication came in March this year when ESPN reported that Zidane had reached a verbal agreement with the FFF to become France's next head coach after the 2026 World Cup. ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 3rd place playoff: France vs England preview and stats According to the report, the two parties had already agreed on the transition, with only the composition of Zidane's coaching staff left to be finalised before signing the formal contract. Around the same time, FFF president Philippe Diallo admitted in an interview with Le Figaro that he already knew who Deschamps' successor would be, although he stopped short of naming Zidane publicly.

A glittering coaching career at Real Madrid While Zidane's managerial career has been relatively short, it has been remarkably successful. Appointed Real Madrid manager in January 2016, he immediately transformed the Spanish giants into Europe's dominant force by guiding them to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018 — an achievement no manager has matched in the competition's modern era. Across two spells in charge, Zidane won 11 major trophies, including two La Liga titles, two FIFA Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and two Spanish Super Cups. Beyond the silverware, he earned widespread praise for his calm leadership and exceptional man-management, successfully handling a dressing room featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, and Toni Kroos.

Those qualities are expected to prove invaluable with a France squad packed with world-class talent and led by Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, besides a new generation of emerging stars. Why France was always Zidane's destination Unlike many of Europe's elite managers, Zidane has never hidden where he ultimately wanted to coach. Since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, his name has been linked to some of the biggest jobs in club football, including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Juventus and Bayern Munich. Yet he has repeatedly chosen to stay out of that race, further fuelling the belief that he was waiting for the FFF's call to duty.

The French legend himself has done little to dismiss that notion. Speaking in 2022, Zidane described coaching Les Bleus as "a dream", saying: "Of course, it's a dream. I can't wait." More recently, he reiterated his ambition by adding: "When the opportunity comes, it will be with great pleasure." Those remarks only reinforced the widespread belief that succeeding Deschamps had always been his preferred goal. His connection with the national team extends far beyond coaching aspirations. Zidane remains one of the greatest players in French football history, having inspired France to their maiden FIFA World Cup title in 1998 before leading them to UEFA Euro 2000 glory.

For many supporters, Zidane taking charge of Les Bleus will represent the natural final chapter in a career that has already conquered football as both a player and a club manager. The Deschamps era: Fourteen years of consistency Regardless of the outcome against England in the third-place playoff, Deschamps will leave behind one of the finest managerial legacies in international football. Appointed in 2012 following France's disappointing Euro campaign, he rebuilt a fractured national side into one of the world's most consistent tournament teams. Under Deschamps, France won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, finished runners-up at Euro 2016 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, lifted the UEFA Nations League in 2021 and reached at least the semifinals in five of the seven major tournaments they contested.

He also became only the third individual to win the World Cup as both a player and a coach, having captained France to glory in 1998 before repeating the feat from the dugout two decades later. Despite criticism over his pragmatic style of play, Deschamps consistently delivered results and restored France to the top echelons of international football. What awaits Zidane with Les Bleus Should his appointment be confirmed, Zidane will inherit one of the most talented squads in world football but also one burdened with enormous expectations. France have reached four of the last five World Cup semifinals and two of the last three finals, making anything less than major silverware a disappointment.