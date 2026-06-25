Zlatan to Maldini: The greatest players who never scored at FIFA World Cup

For most footballers, a FIFA World Cup goal becomes a defining moment. It is the image replayed for decades, the achievement that cements a place in football history. From Pelé and Diego Maradona to Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, the sport's greatest names are often remembered as much for their World Cup goals as for anything they achieved at club level.

Yet football history contains another fascinating category of legends, players who conquered domestic leagues, won Ballon d'Or awards, lifted European trophies and broke scoring records, but never managed to score at the World Cup.

Some were denied by circumstance. Others were defenders whose brilliance lay elsewhere. A few were elite attackers whose World Cup journeys never matched their club careers.

Zlatan Ibrahimović: The Most Surprising Name Few omissions are more startling than Zlatan Ibrahimović. The Swedish icon scored more than 500 senior career goals, won league titles in multiple countries and became one of the most recognizable footballers of his generation. Yet despite appearing at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, he never found the net in 11 World Cup appearances. For a player who scored spectacular goals almost everywhere he played, the World Cup remained one of the few stages where his scoring touch never arrived. Ironically, Ibrahimović himself recently suggested the United States could win the 2026 World Cup, a reminder that even football's biggest personalities can leave the sport's grandest tournament with unfinished business.

Paolo Maldini: A World Cup Legend Without a Goal If World Cup greatness was measured solely by goals, Paolo Maldini would seem an unlikely inclusion. Yet the Italian defender remains one of the greatest World Cup performers in history. Across four tournaments, Maldini accumulated 23 appearances and more than 2,200 minutes on the pitch. He reached the 1994 final, played a central role in Italy's defensive success and became one of the most respected defenders football has ever seen. But despite all those appearances, he never scored a World Cup goal. ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026: England, Ghana lead RO32 qualification race in Group L His career serves as a reminder that some players leave a lasting World Cup legacy through leadership, defending and consistency rather than moments in front of goal.

Frank Lampard and Football's Cruelest Twist Few players came closer to breaking their World Cup duck than Frank Lampard. The England midfielder remains one of the highest-scoring midfielders in football history and scored over 300 career goals. Yet at the World Cup, he never officially scored. The most famous moment came during England's Round of 16 clash against Germany in 2010. Lampard's shot clearly crossed the goal line before bouncing out, but the goal was not awarded because goal-line technology had not yet been introduced. The incident became one of the biggest refereeing controversies in World Cup history. Had technology existed then, Lampard's name would likely not feature on this list.

Luís Figo: Ballon d'Or Winner, World Cup Non-Scorer Luís Figo was one of the finest playmakers of his era. The Portuguese star won the Ballon d'Or in 2000, starred for both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, and captained Portugal's celebrated "Golden Generation." Yet across two World Cups in 2002 and 2006, Figo failed to score despite making 10 appearances. Portugal reached the semi-finals in 2006, but their captain's influence came through creativity and leadership rather than goals. Pavel Nedvěd: Ballon d'Or Glory, World Cup Frustration Another Ballon d'Or winner to miss out on a World Cup goal was Pavel Nedvěd. The Czech midfielder won football's highest individual honour in 2003 after dazzling performances for Juventus FC.

However, his World Cup story was brief. The Czech Republic qualified for the 2006 tournament, but Nedvěd was unable to inspire a deep run and never scored on football's biggest stage. Sergio Ramos: Goals Everywhere Except the World Cup For much of his career, Sergio Ramos seemed to score whenever Spain needed him. The defender scored crucial goals for both Spain and Real Madrid, becoming one of the most prolific centre-backs in football history. Yet despite appearing at four World Cups - 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018, Ramos never scored a World Cup goal. His greatest World Cup memory instead came from helping Spain win the 2010 tournament in South Africa.