Teenage defender Luka Vuskovic moved between Premier League clubs on Tuesday, joining Brighton from Tottenham after playing at the World Cup for Croatia.

Brighton said the 19-year-old Vuskovic signed a five-year deal without stating the transfer fee.

British media reported the fee was 46 million pounds ($61.5 million). One month ago Tottenham paid Brighton a reported 52 million pounds ($69.6 million) for the Netherlands defender Jan Paul van Hecke who Vuskovic should now replace.

Vuskovic played once at the World Cup, starting in the 4-2 loss to England in their opening group-stage game. Croatia was eliminated in the round of 32 by Portugal after a controversial call to disallow an equalizing goal deep in stoppage time.