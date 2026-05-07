AIFF's Big Bet: Why the Genius Sports deal could be a game-changer for ISL

Over the past few months, the overwhelming sentiment surrounding the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had been one of uncertainty. Delays in proceedings, concerns around the future of the Indian Super League (ISL), and the collapse of commercial arrangements with Reliance-backed Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) ahead of the 2025–26 season had put Indian football in a precarious position.

Now, however, the situation seems to be headed in a more positive direction with a proposed partnership with Genius Sports.

The proposed agreement, reportedly valued at more than ₹2,129 crore across 20 years, could become one of the most significant commercial deals ever in Indian football. Apart from strengthening the commercial ecosystem surrounding the ISL and the Federation Cup, the deal is also expected to improve fan engagement and modernise the viewing experience for supporters.

The new partnership - if it fructifies - is expected to not only stabilise the ISL commercially but also become a significant step forward for the overall development of Indian football. Ongoing discussions between AIFF and Genius Sports are expected to support the federation’s long-term roadmap for Indian football while also introducing advancements in technology, data infrastructure, and broadcast production — areas that are becoming increasingly important as the sport continues to grow in popularity. Business Standard spoke to AIFF Deputy General Secretary M. Satyanarayan to understand how the federation views the proposed deal and what it could mean for Indian football.

From no takers to a multi-crore international investment Following the exit of Reliance subsidiary FSDL at the end of 2025, AIFF was forced to function in a far more financially fragile environment. The Federation managed the 2025–26 season on a substantially reduced budget, with clubs themselves contributing heavily to ensure the league continued smoothly. Now, the expression of international interest in the Indian football scene has given the Federation renewed confidence. “When we put out our first tender, we did not have any takers. So from having zero takers, now we’ve got someone who’s willing to invest $7 million every year for the next 15 years. That’s something which is a very positive sign for us, that there’s an international company willing to invest in Indian football and they also see some potential here,” Satyanarayan told Business Standard.

For AIFF, the importance of the deal is not just financial - it believes Genius Sports’ global experience and technological expertise could help elevate the league’s overall standard. ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League final schedule, teams, venue, live time and streaming “Genius Sports is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and they come in with a lot of credibility. They work with a lot of international clubs, FIFA, AFC, the Premier League, etc. In their presentation, they mentioned how they’ll bring in a lot of technology as well, such as goal-line technology, AI-driven offside technology, and other innovative additions to the way games will be broadcast. Fans are always looking for something extra while viewing games, so that gives us confidence,” Satyanarayan said.

Long-term stability for clubs and Indian football One of the biggest positives surrounding the proposed agreement is the scale and long-term nature of the investment. The deal would potentially guarantee steady annual revenue while also creating operational stability for clubs over the next two decades, something Indian football has historically struggled with. “The second positive is that, this year, in the truncated league, the clubs had to put in most of the funds. AIFF was also willing to contribute, but now we’ve got someone to handle the broadcasting and commercial side," noted Satyanarayan. "So, at least for the next 15 years, the clubs don’t have to worry about how the league is going to be conducted because Genius Sports will handle it. With their experience, if they can bring in title sponsors, then maybe from Year 1 or Year 2 itself, clubs can start seeing some revenue.”

AIFF also believes the partnership can help transform the ISL into a more globally-competitive tournament through improved broadcast quality, digital innovation, sponsorship opportunities, and fan engagement. The proposed revenue-sharing structure would reportedly allow clubs to receive the largest share, helping owners recover years of heavy investments and operational losses. New technology and broadcast innovation expected Although details of the revenue model have not yet been disclosed, AIFF believes the commercial upside could become visible fairly quickly. “Genius Sports hasn’t revealed its full revenue model yet because we haven’t signed papers with them, so they’re understandably keeping details confidential. But they did say that perhaps by the second year itself they could start seeing revenue,” Satyanarayan said.

The federation also expects the technological additions brought in by Genius Sports to create newer revenue streams and improve the overall product. “They’re bringing in technology that could change the broadcast experience and increase revenue opportunities through various methods," he said. "They’re already involved with over 100 clubs worldwide, FIFA, AFC, and the Premier League. With international markets trying to enter India, perhaps they can also bring in strong sponsors. That could become a win-win situation for the clubs because revenue matters for club owners, especially after the losses they’ve absorbed over the last decade.” Fixture scheduling criticism explained by AIFF

While the ISL successfully got underway this season in a truncated format with each club playing 13 matches, fixture scheduling quickly became one of the main talking points. Manolo Marquez, former India and the current FC Goa coach publicly expressed concern regarding uneven scheduling, particularly around breaks between matches and games in hand for certain teams. Satyanarayan, however, clarified that fixture planning had been conducted collectively with the clubs themselves and that many of the disruptions were caused by external circumstances rather than federation decisions. “Whenever matches have been postponed or shifted, it’s mainly been for two reasons: Some clubs were not ready with their home venues, State elections affected scheduling, especially in Kolkata where multiple clubs were involved, Security arrangements during elections also created issues,” he pointed out.

He also noted that some clubs voluntarily exchanged hosting rights, which contributed to the imbalance in home fixtures during the season. “So this has nothing to do with AIFF intentions. The clubs themselves have been involved every time fixtures or venues were changed," he said. ".... We were there mainly to facilitate and help as a neutral body. One coach made comments publicly, but perhaps he should have spoken to his own club first because they were part of the scheduling discussions.” Broadcast future could improve under Genius Sports Broadcasting revenue has remained another major concern for Indian football this season. After failing to secure a major broadcast partner before the season began, the ISL eventually partnered with FanCode for streaming rights at a significantly reduced valuation. Reports suggested that the value of the deal dropped drastically compared to previous agreements, highlighting the commercial uncertainty surrounding the League.

However, Satyanarayan believes the situation could improve substantially if the Genius Sports agreement is finalised. Since Genius Sports is not itself a broadcaster, the company is expected to bring in or negotiate with dedicated broadcast partners separately. “Genius Sports itself is not a broadcaster, so they’ll need to partner with one. Earlier, most of the visible revenue came from broadcasting, but the exact figures were not always clear. Once the tender is finalized, Genius Sports will have the rights to negotiate broadcast deals,” Satyanarayan said. He also suggested that separate broadcast tenders could still be floated in the future, opening the process to multiple interested companies.