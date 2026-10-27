Alexia Putellas equals Bonmati's record with third Women's Ballon d'Or win

The 70th Ballon d'Or ceremony took place at the London Palladium on October 26, with Alexia Putellas winning the Women's Ballon d'Or for the third time in her career. The Spain midfielder joined compatriot Aitana Bonmati as the only players to have won the women's award three times.

Putellas previously won the honour in 2021 and 2022 before Bonmati claimed three consecutive titles from 2023 to 2025. The 32-year-old returned to the top after captaining Barcelona to four trophies during the 2025-26 season, including the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Putellas scored 21 goals and provided 13 assists across all competitions for Barcelona during the campaign. In the Champions League, she scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 11 appearances, earning the Player of the Season award.

ALSO READ: Kane to Yamal: Check full list of winners at Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony The midfielder joined Women's Super League club London City Lionesses ahead of the 2026-27 season after spending 14 years at Barcelona. Her third Ballon d'Or victory also extended Barcelona's remarkable record in the women's category, with the club's players winning six of the eight editions awarded between 2018 and 2026. Putellas' exceptional run in the 2025-26 season Putellas played a leading role in Barcelona's successful 2025-26 campaign, scoring 21 goals and providing 13 assists across all competitions. Her 34 goal contributions helped Barcelona win four major trophies: Liga F, the Copa de la Reina, the Spanish Super Cup and the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The midfielder was particularly influential in Europe, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in 11 Champions League appearances. Her 14 goal contributions helped Barcelona secure the title, with the Spanish side defeating OL Lyonnes 4-0 in the final in Oslo in May 2026. Putellas was subsequently named the competition's Player of the Season. Her performances were not limited to scoring. Putellas contributed to Barcelona's build-up play, created chances for teammates and helped the side control matches from midfield. She also remained an important leader within the squad during a season in which the team had to cope with Bonmati's prolonged absence through injury.

Alexia Putellas The campaign strengthened Putellas' case for the Ballon d'Or and helped her return to the top of the individual rankings after three years without the award. Putellas' dominance in the Women's Ballon d'Or Putellas won the Women's Ballon d'Or in 2021 and 2022, becoming the first player to retain the award. Her consecutive victories came during a successful period for Barcelona, where she established herself as one of the leading midfielders in women's football. Bonmati then took over, winning the award in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Her performances for Barcelona and Spain made her the first player to win the Women's Ballon d'Or three years in succession.

Putellas returned to the top in 2026 after Barcelona's trophy-winning campaign. Her latest victory brought her level with Bonmati, with both Spain internationals having won the award three times. The two midfielders have dominated the women's category since 2021, accounting for six of the eight editions awarded during that period. Their success reflects Barcelona's sustained presence in domestic and European competitions, as well as Spain's growing influence on women's football. Putellas' latest victory also marked a personal comeback. After winning consecutive awards early in the decade, she had to contend with injuries and Bonmati's emergence before reclaiming the honour in 2026. Why Putellas failed to complete a hat-trick of Women's Ballon d'Or titles Putellas won the Women's Ballon d'Or in 2021 and 2022 but could not extend her run to three consecutive victories. A serious anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in July 2022 disrupted her career and ruled her out of UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

Although she returned to action in April 2023, the injury affected her availability during a crucial period. Bonmati emerged as one of Barcelona's leading midfielders and played a decisive role in Spain's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup triumph. Bonmati's performances during the tournament and her club campaign helped her win the 2023 Women's Ballon d'Or. She retained the award in 2024 and secured a third consecutive title in 2025. Putellas continued to rebuild her form and influence after her injury, re-establishing herself as a key player for Barcelona. Her performances in the 2025-26 season, particularly in the Champions League, helped her return to the top of the individual rankings.

Alexia Putellas Her third Ballon d'Or in 2026 marked a return to the summit after Bonmati's three-year reign. The victory also brought Putellas level with her compatriot on the all-time winners list. Why Bonmati was not part of the Women's Ballon d'Or 2026 winners' discussion Bonmati's 2025-26 season was disrupted by a serious injury that kept her out of action for approximately five months. Barcelona confirmed in December 2025 that the midfielder had undergone surgery for a fracture of her left fibula, with an estimated recovery period of around five months. Before the injury, Bonmati had made 15 appearances for Barcelona, scoring six goals and providing three assists. She returned to action on May 3, 2026, coming off the bench in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

Bonmati subsequently returned to the squad for the closing stages of Barcelona's campaign, but her prolonged absence limited her opportunities to influence the season. She had won the Women's Ballon d'Or in each of the previous three years, from 2023 to 2025. Putellas, meanwhile, enjoyed a productive campaign, scoring 21 goals and providing 13 assists across all competitions for Barcelona. She also recorded seven goals and seven assists in the Champions League, helping the club win the trophy. Bonmati's injury was a major difference between the two midfielders' seasons. While Putellas played a central role in Barcelona's four-trophy campaign, Bonmati spent much of the season recovering before returning in May.

Aitana Bonmati Barcelona dominates the Women's Ballon d'Or all-time winners list Barcelona has established itself as the most successful club in the history of the Women's Ballon d'Or, with its players winning six of the eight editions awarded between 2018 and 2026. The award was introduced in 2018, when Lyon forward Ada Hegerberg became its first recipient. Megan Rapinoe won in 2019, while the 2020 ceremony was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Putellas began Barcelona's run of success by winning in 2021 and 2022. Bonmati then claimed three consecutive titles from 2023 to 2025 before Putellas won again in 2026. Their combined six victories place Barcelona well ahead of other clubs in the award's history.