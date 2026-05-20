Arsenal are champions! Gunners end 22-year wait for Premier League title

Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions for the first time since 2004 on Tuesday after Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth ended Pep Guardiola’s fading title challenge and sparked euphoric celebrations across North London.

After years of heartbreak, near misses and lingering questions over whether Mikel Arteta’s side could finally go the distance, Arsenal have at last reclaimed English football’s biggest prize. With one round of matches remaining, the Gunners hold an unassailable four-point lead at the top of the table.

Outside the Emirates Stadium, thousands of supporters erupted in celebration as the final whistle sounded at the Vitality Stadium. Flares lit up the night sky, songs echoed through the streets and fans embraced in scenes Arsenal had waited 22 years to witness again.

City stumble as Arsenal seal the title The title was effectively sealed on Monday when Arsenal edged Burnley 1-0, leaving City needing victory on the south coast to force the race into the final weekend. Instead, Guardiola’s side faltered. Bournemouth struck first through Eli Junior Kroupi in the opening half, stunning the visitors and handing Arsenal fans reason to dream. Erling Haaland’s stoppage-time equaliser came too late to rescue City’s challenge. The result also intensified speculation surrounding Guardiola’s future, with reports suggesting the Spaniard could leave the club at the end of the season after a glittering decade in charge.

Arteta finally gets Arsenal over the line For Arsenal, however, the night belonged entirely to Arteta and his young side. Having finished runners-up in each of the previous three seasons, Arsenal had been branded nearly men under the Spanish manager. This time, they finally crossed the line. The triumph delivered Arsenal’s 14th English league title, placing them behind only Manchester United and Liverpool, who share the record with 20 championships each. It is Arsenal’s first league crown since Arsene Wenger’s famed “Invincibles” completed the 2003-04 season unbeaten. It is also the club’s first major trophy since winning the FA Cup in 2020 during Arteta’s first season after succeeding Unai Emery.

At 44, Arteta has now become the youngest Arsenal manager to win the English top-flight title. Ironically, Arsenal’s title celebrations were aided by Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, one of Arteta’s close friends. Speaking before Tuesday’s match, Arteta had joked that he would become Bournemouth’s “biggest fan” for a few hours. That wish was emphatically fulfilled. North London erupts in celebration The celebrations quickly spread beyond the Emirates. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a lifelong Arsenal supporter, posted on X: “22 long years for Arsenal. But finally we're back where we belong.” Fans packed pubs and bars across London before pouring towards the Emirates Stadium in jubilant scenes expected to continue late into the night.