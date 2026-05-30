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Arsenal vs PSG LIVE SCORE Champions League final: ARS 0-0 PSG in 1st half

PSG arrive in Hungary chasing history, aiming to become the first French club to successfully defend the European crown.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
ARS vs PSG UCL Final
ARS vs PSG UCL Final

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:38 PM IST
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The stage is set for a blockbuster UEFA Champions League 2026 final as defending champions Paris Saint-Germain take on Arsenal at the iconic Puskás Arena in Budapest tonight.
 
PSG arrive in Hungary chasing history, aiming to become the first French club to successfully defend the European crown. Under Luis Enrique, the Parisians have once again established themselves as one of Europe's most feared attacking teams, scoring 44 goals during their run to the final. 
 
After overcoming the likes of Monaco, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the knockout stages, PSG are now just one victory away from back-to-back Champions League titles.
 
Arsenal, meanwhile, are seeking their first-ever Champions League triumph. Twenty years after falling short in their only previous final appearance, the Gunners have returned to the biggest stage in European club football under Mikel Arteta. The Premier League champions remain unbeaten in this season’s competition and boast the tournament’s strongest defensive record, conceding just six goals while keeping nine clean sheets.
 
The contrasting styles add another layer of intrigue. PSG's relentless attacking firepower will go up against Arsenal's disciplined defensive structure in what promises to be a fascinating tactical battle.
 
With European glory on the line and history waiting to be written, all eyes now turn to Budapest for one of the most anticipated Champions League finals in recent memory. 
 
Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League final probable starting 11:
 
PSG starting 11: Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia
 
Arsenal starting 11: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Gyokeres
 
Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League final: The live telecast of the UCL 2025-26 final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will be available on Sony Sports Network.
 
Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League final live streaming: The live streaming of the UCL 2025-26 final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
 

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9:16 PM

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9:04 PM

Arsenal vs PSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES Champions League final: Arsenal starting 11!

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9:01 PM

Arsenal vs PSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES Champions League final: Arsenal starting lineup vs PSG

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9:00 PM

Arsenal vs PSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES Champions League final: PSG starting lineup vs. Arsenal

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The defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take on Arsenal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025-26 final, with hopes of becoming only the second team after Real Madrid to win the prestigious UCL title in consecutive years since its rebranding.

8:32 PM

Arsenal vs PSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES Champions League final: Arsenal eyeing historic double!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG in Budapest. Arsenal will look to get the better of defending champions PSG tonight and get their historic maiden title, adding on to their Premier League title triumph earlier. Kickoff at 9:30 PM IST
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Topics :Uefa Champions Leaguefootball

First Published: May 30 2026 | 8:29 PM IST

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