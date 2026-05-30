Arsenal vs PSG LIVE SCORE Champions League final: ARS 0-0 PSG in 1st half

The stage is set for a blockbuster UEFA Champions League 2026 final as defending champions Paris Saint-Germain take on Arsenal at the iconic Puskás Arena in Budapest tonight.

PSG arrive in Hungary chasing history, aiming to become the first French club to successfully defend the European crown. Under Luis Enrique, the Parisians have once again established themselves as one of Europe's most feared attacking teams, scoring 44 goals during their run to the final.

After overcoming the likes of Monaco, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the knockout stages, PSG are now just one victory away from back-to-back Champions League titles.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are seeking their first-ever Champions League triumph. Twenty years after falling short in their only previous final appearance, the Gunners have returned to the biggest stage in European club football under Mikel Arteta. The Premier League champions remain unbeaten in this season’s competition and boast the tournament’s strongest defensive record, conceding just six goals while keeping nine clean sheets.

The contrasting styles add another layer of intrigue. PSG's relentless attacking firepower will go up against Arsenal's disciplined defensive structure in what promises to be a fascinating tactical battle.

ALSO READ: What to expect from UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal? With European glory on the line and history waiting to be written, all eyes now turn to Budapest for one of the most anticipated Champions League finals in recent memory.

Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League final probable starting 11:

PSG starting 11: Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal starting 11: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Gyokeres

Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League final: The live telecast of the UCL 2025-26 final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League final live streaming: The live streaming of the UCL 2025-26 final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.