Arteta enjoying being 'hunted', urges players to show desire to retain PL

Mikel Arteta is enjoying the view from the top of English soccer as Arsenal's players "start from scratch" in their bid to retain the Premier League title.

After painful near misses in three straight campaigns, Arsenal ended its 22-year wait to be English champion last season and is the favorite with British oddsmakers to win the league again.

The title defense begins Friday at home to Coventry.

"In the last three seasons, at some point we were first and at some point we were chasing. And you never know what is better," Arteta said. "But if you give me the choice, I want to be first. I want to be hunted, and I want to be in control of our future, rather than depending on somebody else." Arteta called on his players to retain the hunger they had last season.

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