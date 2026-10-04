Ballon d'Or rivals Yamal, Kane star in Nations League wins for ESP and ENG

Ballon d'Or rivals Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane starred as Spain and England won their matches in the Nations League.

Both are in contention to win the prestigious award on Oct. 26.

Kane scored twice as England crushed Croatia 7-0 away and Yamal scored another brilliant curling shot from outside the penalty area as Spain won at home to Czechia 3-1 for a 40th game unbeaten.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri and substitute Mikel Merino also scored as Spain recorded a third straight win to stay three points ahead of England in their Nations League A group.

Prolific Kane With his brace of goals, Kane extended his national record to 89 international goals - 36 more than Wayne Rooney in second place on England's list of scorers.

Right winger Bukayo Saka also netted twice, while left winger Anthony Gordon set up Jude Bellingham's goal and grabbed one himself. Substitute Morgan Rogers completed the rout in Rijeka. "We were so fluid right from the start. It just never stopped," England coach Thomas Tuchel said. "We just kept the pace up and played through the gaps. We were very, very clinical." England cruises Kane put England ahead in the eighth minute, controlling a pass from Bellingham with the outside of his right foot and then curling the ball into the top left corner. Bellingham poked in Gordon's cross midway through the first half. Gordon stooped to head in Jarell Quansah's right-wing cross and Saka side-footed in England's fourth approaching halftime.

After the break, Croatia's defense was sliced open again on a quick break and Elliot Anderson curled in a cross from the right and Kane slid in at the back post for a poacher's finish. "We're at our best when we're free, when we're physically just overpowering," Kane said. "They couldn't live with our pace, our movement, our runs." More bad defending saw Croatia unable to clear the ball and it ended up at the feet of Kane, who gifted Saka his second in the 68th. Rogers controlled Bellingham's pass with his heel and slotted in from an angle. The result eclipsed England's previous highest score against Croatia, 5-1 in World Cup qualifying in 2009 at Wembley.

Bad start for Bilic It was another tough match for Croatia coach Slaven Bilic following Tuesday's 4-1 loss in Spain. His side has conceded 12 goals in three matches. Luka Modric started the game in Rijeka but the 41-year-old looked frustrated by his team's sloppy performance. Scots and Swiss win Switzerland won at home to Slovenia 2-1 for a third straight win and group rival Scotland won at North Macedonia 2-0 for its first victory in their League B games. Sassuolo forward Kieron Bowie put Scotland ahead in Skopje and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn's second-half penalty wrapped it up. Slovenia led early on through Zan Vipotnik but Erik Janza's own goal tied it soon after for Switzerland, which then scored through midfielder Dan Ndoye before halftime.