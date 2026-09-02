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Home / Sports / Football News / Barcelona complete deadline-day transfer for Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus

Barcelona complete deadline-day transfer for Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus

The 29-year-old Brazil striker was part of Arsenal's Premier League title-winning squad last season after lifting four league crowns with Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Jesus
AP Barcelona
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 9:46 AM IST
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Gabriel Jesus completed a transfer deadline day move from Arsenal to Barcelona on Tuesday on a three-year contract.

The 29-year-old Brazil striker was part of Arsenal's Premier League title-winning squad last season after lifting four league crowns with Manchester City.

He joins Spanish champion Barcelona following the departure of Robert Lewandowski at the end of last season.

Jesus joined Arsenal in 2022 after six trophy-laden seasons at City. Despite enduring an injury-disrupted time at the Emirates Stadium, he was part of the squad that ended the London club's 22-year wait to be crowned English champion.

Jesus is the latest arrival in a busy transfer window for Barcelona, following deals for Anthony Gordon, Rodri, Joao Cancelo, Karim Adeyemi and Dominik Livakovic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :FC BarcelonaLa LigafootballSports News

First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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