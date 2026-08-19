Barcelona confirms signing of Spain captain Rodri from Manchester City

Barcelona made official the signing of Spain captain Rodri on Tuesday, adding the World Cup's best player to a squad already filled with world champions.

The midfielder who helped Spain secure its second World Cup title transferred from Manchester City to join international teammates such as Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi and Pedri.

The 30-year-old Rodri's contract will run to 2030, Barcelona said. The announcement was made after the midfielder underwent a medical and the clubs finalized transfer details.

Barcelona agreed to a transfer worth 76.5 million euros ($88.5 million), according to a person with knowledge of the transaction confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the details of the deal have not been made public.

Rodri, who had one year left on his City contract, said upon arriving in Barcelona on Monday that it was "a dream to play" for the Catalan club. "Very happy to arrive," he told reporters briefly after arriving. "For me it's a dream to play for Barcelona. I'm excited about being with my teammates, many of them I already know. Now it's time to get to work and give my best." Real Madrid was also reportedly interested in signing Rodri at first - and the midfielder had loudly praised Barcelona's rival in the past - but Spanish media said no agreement could be reached.

Barcelona, chasing a three-peat in La Liga, has already boosted its squad with England forward Anthony Gordon, who will help to make up for the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, who scored the winning goal in extra time in the World Cup final against Argentina. ALSO READ: ₹100 exit: What accounts reveal about Tata Steel's Jamshedpur FC investment The club is also set to add defender Joao Cancelo. Rodri won the Golden Ball as the World Cup's best player and was crucial for Spain's title-winning campaign. Rodri joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2019. He scored the winning goal in the Champions League final victory over Inter Milan in 2023, and won the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player the following year after being part of Spain's European Championship-winning team.