Barcelona to PSG: How Luis Enrique has turned finals into his playground

Luis Enrique has developed a remarkable habit during his managerial career: when his team reaches a final, he almost always finds a way to win it.

The Paris Saint-Germain manager added another trophy to his collection on Wednesday, guiding the French champions to a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup. The triumph took Enrique's record to an extraordinary 17 wins in 20 finals since he began his senior managerial career. It is a record that underlines not only his ability to build successful teams, but also his knack for delivering when the stakes are highest.

Barcelona laid the foundations Enrique's extraordinary finals record began at Barcelona. His first final came on May 30, 2015, when Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-1 in the Copa del Rey. That victory was the beginning of a spectacular two-year spell in which Enrique guided the Catalan giants to seven trophies. The biggest of those triumphs came in the Champions League final against Juventus in June 2015, when Barcelona won 3-1 to complete a treble. Enrique also won the UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, another Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup during his time at Camp Nou.

His only defeat in a Barcelona final came against Athletic Bilbao in the 2015 Spanish Super Cup. One defeat with Spain broke the pattern Enrique's record suffered another setback during his time as Spain coach. La Roja reached the 2021 UEFA Nations League final but lost 2-1 to France. It remains one of the rare occasions when Enrique has been unable to produce a victory on the biggest stage. The defeat, however, proved to be an exception rather than the beginning of a trend. PSG has taken his finals record to another level If Barcelona established Enrique as a finals specialist, PSG have turned him into one. Since taking charge of the French club, Enrique has appeared in 11 finals and won 10 of them.

His PSG journey began with the 2024 French Super Cup victory over Toulouse and was followed by triumphs in the Coupe de France, Champions League and multiple domestic and international finals. The most significant victory came in the 2025 Champions League final, when PSG demolished Inter Milan 5-0 to finally claim Europe's biggest club trophy. Even defeats rarely stop him Interestingly, Enrique's PSG record includes matches that were decided after extra time or penalties. PSG defeated Tottenham on penalties in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup and Flamengo in the Intercontinental Cup. They also edged Marseille on penalties in the 2026 French Super Cup and Arsenal in the 2026 Champions League final.

That suggests another key part of Enrique's finals success: his teams remain composed when matches become chaotic. Whether the game is decided in 90 minutes, extra time or a penalty shootout, his sides repeatedly find a solution. ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra, Gopichand launch Indian School of Coaching Excellence His only PSG final defeat came against Chelsea in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, when PSG lost 3-0. The numbers behind Enrique's finals mastery With the latest victory over Aston Villa, Enrique now has 17 wins from 20 finals, giving him an extraordinary 85 per cent win rate.

His record is even more striking when considering the quality of opposition he has faced. His finals have included Champions League showdowns against Juventus, Inter Milan and Arsenal, domestic cup finals, European Super Cups and international competition with Spain. Rather than simply building teams capable of reaching finals, Enrique has repeatedly shown an ability to finish the job once they get there. Why does Luis Enrique keep delivering? There is no single explanation for the record. Enrique's teams are tactically flexible, technically strong and generally comfortable controlling matches. But his biggest strength in finals may be his ability to prepare his teams for the specific demands of one-off games.

Finals leave little room for recovery from mistakes. Enrique's teams have repeatedly demonstrated the patience to stay in games, the quality to exploit decisive moments and the mentality required to survive pressure. At PSG, that mentality has become particularly evident. The club had spent years chasing European glory before Enrique arrived. Under him, PSG have not only won the Champions League but have also developed a remarkable consistency in finals. Aston Villa become the latest victims Aston Villa were simply the latest team to discover how difficult it is to beat an Enrique side when a trophy is on the line.