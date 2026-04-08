Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid UCL QF preview, live match time and streaming

Barcelona are set to host Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Wednesday night in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash. The two sides recently met in La Liga, where Barcelona secured a late 2-1 victory thanks to Robert Lewandowski, extending their lead at the top of the table.

Historically, Barcelona have struggled against Atletico in this competition, having been eliminated by them in the quarter-finals on two previous occasions. Despite that, they have enjoyed better results in recent domestic meetings, winning five of their last six encounters, including their latest league triumph. Currently sitting comfortably ahead of their closest rivals in La Liga, Barcelona head into this tie as favourites, although manager Hansi Flick will be cautious of Atletico’s threat.

Barcelona’s route to the quarter-finals was emphatic, highlighted by a dominant aggregate win over Newcastle United, showcasing their attacking firepower. The team has also been in excellent form, remaining unbeaten across all competitions for nearly two months, with young star Lamine Yamal continuing to impress. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid arrive after a difficult spell, having suffered three consecutive defeats, including the recent loss to Barcelona. Managed by Diego Simeone, they are currently fourth in La Liga and appear to be prioritizing cup competitions, including this European tie and an upcoming Copa del Rey final. Although Atletico have had an inconsistent Champions League campaign, progressing despite multiple defeats, their past success against Barcelona in Europe could give them confidence heading into this crucial encounter.

Barcelona Team News Barcelona will be without several key players for Wednesday’s clash, as Andreas Christensen (knee), Raphinha (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring) and Marc Bernal (ankle) are all ruled out through injury. However, there is a boost with Ronald Araujo declared fit after his recent knock against Atletico. Jules Kounde has also returned to action, coming off the bench in the last league match, and is expected to slot straight back into the starting lineup. In attack, Robert Lewandowski is likely to lead the line once again, while Marcus Rashford could retain his place on the left flank after an impressive showing, making a strong case to start despite competition for spots.

Atletico Team News For Atletico Madrid, there is some positive news on the fitness front as Jan Oblak, Marc Pubill and Rodrigo Mendoza have resumed training and could be available for selection against Barcelona. However, Pablo Barrios is still unavailable due to a thigh injury, while both Jose Gimenez and Johnny Cardoso remain doubtful with fitness concerns. ALSO READ: Kane guides Bayern to 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in UCL Q/F first leg In terms of team selection, Julian Alvarez, who has recently been linked with a move to Barcelona, is expected to return to the starting lineup after beginning the last match on the bench. Meanwhile, David Hancko, Ademola Lookman and Matteo Ruggeri are also likely to be reinstated in the XI.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid probable starting eleven: Barcelona starting 11: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; E Garcia, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Rashford; Lewandowski Atletico starting 11: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Koke, Baena; Simeone, Griezmann, Lookman; Alvarez UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid Live Telecast and Streaming Details When will the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid be played? The UEFA Champions League clash between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid will take place on April 9 (according to IST). What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid begin on April 9?