Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streaming: Where to watch El Clasico today?

FC Barcelona host arch-rivals Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou on Sunday in a potentially title-deciding El Clasico clash. Barcelona need just one point from the encounter to officially seal the 2025-26 La Liga crown after building an 11-point lead at the top of the table over second-placed Real Madrid.
The Catalan giants have been the dominant force in Spanish football this season, winning 29 of their 34 league matches and arriving into the contest on the back of 10 consecutive La Liga victories. Hansi Flick’s side also defeated Real Madrid 3-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final earlier this year, although Los Blancos had won the reverse league fixture 2-1 at the Bernabeu in October.
In contrast, Real Madrid head into the game surrounded by uncertainty both on and off the pitch. The reported training-ground altercation between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni has added to tensions within the squad, while questions continue to surround the dressing-room atmosphere and the club’s future direction.
Despite their struggles, Madrid remain dangerous and will be desperate to delay Barcelona’s title celebrations. Carlo Ancelotti’s side recently defeated Espanyol 2-0 and have taken seven points from their last three league games. However, another defeat in El Clasico would effectively confirm Barcelona as champions and cap off a disappointing domestic campaign for Los Blancos.