Bayern vs PSG live streaming: Where to watch Champions League match today?

After a breathless first leg full of goals, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain meet again for the second leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

PSG edged a dramatic encounter at the Parc des Princes last week, winning 5–4 in what has already been described as one of the competition’s classic ties. The reigning European champions now carry a slim advantage into the return leg at the Allianz Arena, where they aim to protect their lead and continue their title defence.

The nine-goal thriller in Paris has set the stage for another high-intensity contest, with both sides showing enough attacking quality to believe they can reach the final. With key players rested during weekend league matches, both teams arrive in Bavaria fresh for a decisive showdown.

Bayern will need at least a two-goal win to book their place in the final, while PSG only need to avoid defeat to progress. If the aggregate score is level after full time, extra time and penalties will be required to separate the sides. ALSO READ: Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League SF2 live match time, streaming Bayern vs PSG UCL broadcast details Country/Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming USA CBS Paramount+, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV UK TNT Sports 1 HBO Max (TNT Sports add-on) India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV Canada — DAZN Australia — Stan Sport Ireland RTÉ 2 RTÉ Player (free) Belgium RTL Play RTL Play (free) Turkey TRT 1 Tabii Other Regions Local UCL broadcasters UEFA official partners / VPN access where applicable With expectations soaring, the second leg promises another captivating European night.

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