Bayern Munich vs PSG UEFA Champions League SF2 live match time, streaming

After last week’s thrilling nine-goal clash in Paris, Bayern Munich and PSG meet again with a place in the Champions League final—where Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal await, on the line.

PSG head into the second leg with a narrow edge following their 5-4 win, though they may regret allowing the Bundesliga champions back into the contest after building a three-goal lead.

Both teams come into this encounter after settling for home draws in their respective leagues over the weekend, with several key players rested in preparation for the decisive showdown at the Allianz Arena. Bayern, under Vincent Kompany, boast a perfect home record in this season’s Champions League and will need to maintain that form if they are to reach their first final since their 2020 triumph

UCL 2026 S/F 2nd Leg: Bayern vs PSG team news Bayern team news: Vincent Kompany is expected to stick with the same starting XI that featured in last week’s clash in Paris. Harry Kane will spearhead the attack, aiming to find the net for the seventh straight Champions League match. Meanwhile, young prospect Lennart Karl could return to the squad as he nears full recovery from a thigh issue. PSG team news: ALSO READ: SRH vs PBKS Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match? During last week’s high-scoring encounter, Achraf Hakimi was forced off with a thigh problem and will miss this match. Warren Zaire-Emery is expected to fill in at full-back again, just as he did in the first leg. As a result, Fabian Ruiz is likely to return to the starting lineup, reuniting last season’s successful midfield trio.

UCL 2026 S/F 2nd Leg: Bayern vs PSG probable starting 11 Bayern starting 11 (probable): Neuer (GK), Stanisic, Tah, Upamecano, Davies, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Olise, Musiala, Diaz, Kane PSG starting 11 (probable): Safonov (GK), Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves, Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele Bayern vs PSG: Head-to-head Total matches: 17 Bayern won: 9 PSG won: 8 Draw: 0 UEFA Champions League semifinal: Bayern vs PSG 2nd leg live telecast and streaming details When will the UCL 2026 semifinal between Bayern Munich and PSG be played? The 2nd leg of the UCL 2026 semifinal between Bayern Munich and PSG will be played on May 7 (according to IST).

What time will the UCL 2026 semifinal between Bayern Munich and PSG begin on May 7? The UCL 2026 semifinal between Bayern Munich and PSG will start at 12:30 am IST (May 7). What will be the venue for the UCL 2026 semifinal match between Bayern Munich and PSG? The Allianz Arena in Munich will host the UCL 2026 semifinal match between Bayern Munich and PSG. Where will the live telecast of the UCL 2026 semifinal between Bayern Munich and PSG be available in India? The live telecast of the UCL 2026 semifinal between Bayern Munich and PSG will be available on the Sony Sports Network.