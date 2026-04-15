Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid LIVE SCORE Champions League: BAY 0-1 RMA in 1st half

The UEFA Champions League continues with a high-stakes second-leg quarter-final clash as Bayern Munich welcome Real Madrid to the Allianz Arena tonight. Bayern carry a slender advantage after their 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu in the opening leg.

That first-leg win, inspired by goals from Luis Díaz and Harry Kane, ended Bayern’s long winless run against the Spanish giants. However, Kylian Mbappé’s late strike ensured the tie remains delicately poised heading into the decisive encounter in Germany.

Bayern will take confidence from both their recent form and dominant home record in Europe. They have been flawless in Champions League matches at the Allianz Arena this season and have lost just once in their last 28 home games in the competition, underlining their strength on familiar turf. A commanding 5-0 win over St. Pauli in the Bundesliga further boosts their momentum as they chase a return to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since their 2019–20 triumph.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, arrive under pressure following inconsistent results in La Liga, with dropped points against Mallorca and Girona adding to their concerns. Under manager Álvaro Arbeloa, the Spanish side have struggled for rhythm at times this season, but their European pedigree remains unquestionable.

The 15-time champions have a long history of thriving in knockout ties and possess a strong record against German opposition in the Champions League. They will also draw confidence from past performances at the Allianz Arena, where they have managed to avoid defeat in recent visits.

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid UCL QF 2nd leg live match time and streaming With Bayern holding a narrow lead and Real Madrid’s reputation for dramatic European comebacks, this second leg sets up a tense, finely balanced contest with a semi-final place on the line.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League starting 11:

Bayern Munich XI: Manuel Neuer (goalkeeper and captain); Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Konrad Laimer; Joshua Kimmich, Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Gnabry, Diaz; Kane Real Madrid XI: Andrii Lunin, Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rüdiger, Éder Militão, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Brahim Díaz, Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League live telecast: The Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League live telecast: The Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid match live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.