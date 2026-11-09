Bayern's Manuel Neuer faces two-month absence after foot ligament injury

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer sustained a partial ligament tear in his right foot and will be out of action for "the time being," the club said Sunday.

Media reports suggested he will miss around two months.

Neuer had to go off with the injury shortly before halftime in Bayern's 2-1 Bundesliga win at Mainz on Saturday. Replacement goalkeeper Jonas Urbig filled in, as he has often done for the veteran Neuer this season.

Neuer has only made five league appearances this season, while the 23-year-old Urbig has also made five, including his substitute appearance Saturday.

Despite going off, stats service Opta said Neuer became Bayern's oldest Bundesliga player at 40 years and 225 days old.