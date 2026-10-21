Bayern sweat over Kompany's availability for Arsenal Champions League clash

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has a viral infection which is affecting his legs and is doubtful to attend Wednesday's Champions League home game against Arsenal.

Assistant coach Aaron Danks said Tuesday that Kompany might need three more days to recover, as he spent the day at home.

"It has affected his legs at times and he's felt some pain," Danks said as he took Kompany's place at Bayern's pre-game news conference.

"It's just a virus. The doctors, the experts, know way more than I do. The most important thing we've just encouraged is that he rests, he takes the time he needs, whatever that may be, however long that may be.