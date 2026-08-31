Bellingham inspires another Madrid win; Chelsea rout Brighton with four

Jude Bellingham starred as Real Madrid made it three wins in three games under Jose Mourinho in the Spanish league while former coach Xabi Alonso, now at Chelsea, also enjoyed another victory.

Bellingham scored one goal and created another, and Kylian Mbappe and substitute Arda Guler also scored, as Madrid eased to a 4-0 at home win over promoted Malaga, back in La Liga after eight years.

Chelsea emerged with a 4-3 win over Brighton in the Premier League, where Bruno Fernandes scored a hat trick as Manchester United bounced back from an early setback against Ipswich with a 5-2 victory.

Bellingham unstoppable in Spain Bellingham, who scored Madrid's first goal of the season, got the first again Sunday after surging past a couple of Malaga defenders and shooting past goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero from a narrow angle. Some fans in the stadium responded by singing the Beatles hit "Hey Jude." He forced the ball over again shortly afterward, heading the rebound from an attempt by Mbappe. Malaga defender Carlos Pugas desperate attempt to clear struck Herrero's back to go in.

Mbappe effectively sealed the result inside the first half hour when he scored with a volley to Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross. Alexander-Arnold made his first start at right back after watching new signing Denzel Dumfries take his place in the opening two games. Bellingham struck the post and again went close in the second half, before Guler completed the scoring thanks to unselfish play from Vinicius Junior. Left back Marc Cucurella impressed on his first start since joining Madrid from Chelsea. Also, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored again as Deportivo La Coruna defeated Valencia 3-1 for its first win since its return to the top division.

Athletic Bilbao won 2-0 against Celta Vigo, which had its second straight loss at home. Celta is yet to win a game in La Liga this season after opening with a 0-0 draw at Valencia. Barcelona will play a depleted Rayo Vallecano side on Monday. A scare for United in Premier League When Ipswich scored first, Man United fans must have feared the worst after the shock loss to Hull, another promoted team, the week before. But Fernandes, the player of the year in the Premier League last season, responded with a clinically taken hat trick to inspire United's comeback win at Old Trafford.

Alonso watched as his Chelsea team prevailed 4-3 over Brighton in a wild English league game earlier. Cole Palmer starred for Chelsea, but Alonso will have concerns about the team's defense and an injury to key midfielder Moises Caicedo. Argentina's Emi Martinez played in goal for Chelsea, which announced his transfer from Aston Villa just hours before. Schalke's Bundesliga return After three seasons away, Schalke endured a rude welcome on its German top-flight return as it slumped to a 3-0 loss at Augsburg. Schalke's defense looked shaky and defender Ron Schallenberg was sent off for bringing down Michael Gregoritsch with half an hour remaining. Gregoritsch had opened the scoring and was on course to add another. The impressive Anton Kade and Rodrigo Ribeiro completed the scoring.

Freiburg routed Werder Bremen 4-1 in the early match. Defending champion Bayern Munich opened the league with a 5-1 rout of Stuttgart on Friday. Como wins duel with Napoli in Serie A Como got the better of Napoli in a Serie A duel between Champions League participants with a 2-1 victory in Naples. The visitors capitalized on defensive mistakes with Tassos Douvikas and Martin Baturina scoring either side of Rasmus Hjlund's brief response from Napoli in the first half. Defending champion Inter Milan needed another strike from distance from Hakan Calhanoglu to beat Cagliari 1-0 away, Calhanoglu scored a similar goal in the opening 4-1 win over Monsa.

Paris fires Monaco to success in France German youth international Paris Brunner scored twice to lead Monaco to a 2-0 home win over Marseille. Brunner opened the scoring early with a header, then sealed the result with a brilliant individual goal early in the second half - eluding one defender, then another before sweeping the ball in. It left Monaco as the only team to start Ligue 1 with two wins. Fiery Flanders derby in Belgium Gent dealt Belgian Pro League champion Club Brugge its first defeat of the season, 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Ibrahima Cisse, who was sent off in stoppage time for striking an opponent with his elbow.