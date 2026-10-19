Brighton's Diego Gomez channels Beckham with stunning halfway-line goal

Diego Gomez hit it like Beckham. Collecting the ball near the halfway line, the Brighton midfielder advanced just inside Crystal Palace's half and launched a 50-meter shot over stranded goalkeeper Walter Benitez and into the net for a spectacular goal in the seventh minute of the Premier League match at Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The Paraguay international's shot revived memories of a strike from a similar range from David Beckham when playing for Manchester United against Wimbledon on the opening day of the 1996-97 Premier League season.

It remains one of English soccer's most famous goals and thrusted Beckham into the global spotlight.