Camp Nou wins bid to host 2029 Champions League final, Munich gets 2028

Barcelona's renovated Camp Nou was picked over Wembley Stadium in London to host the 2029 Champions League final, UEFA said Tuesday.

The choice gives Barcelona a marquee game one year before Spain co-hosts the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Morocco. Staging that final is a contest between Real Madrid's renovated Santiago Bernabeu home and the 115,000-seat stadium being built in Casablanca.

UEFA's executive committee also confirmed the 2028 Champions League final will return to Bayern Munich's stadium, which was the only bidder, just three years after the 2025 edition.

The much-delayed rebuild of a 105,000-seat Camp Nou is ongoing with the upper tier and roof still under construction.

Barcelona last hosted the Champions League final in 1999, when Manchester United's two stoppage-time goals stunned a dominant Bayern team. Wembley has hosted three times since then - in 2011, 2013 and 2024 - and eight times in total since the European Cup started 71 years ago. This season's Champions League final goes to Madrid at Atletico's Metropolitano stadium. Storied Lyon gets a Women's Champions League final Record eight-time Women's Champions League winner Lyon will host the final in 2028. UEFA also picked Cardiff for the 2029 women's final in the city center national stadium that will host the opening game of the men's 2028 European Championship.