Canada's Alphonso Davies out with injury again, Bayern Munich says

Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies strained his right hamstring in a Champions League win over Atalanta, the Bundesliga club said.

Bayern didn't specify a timeline for the Canada international's return, but a similar injury during a Feb. 21 game had kept Davies out for just over two weeks.

Canada co-hosts the World Cup with the United States and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

The 25-year-old Davies had returned in December from a torn ACL sustained one year ago while playing for his country.