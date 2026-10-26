Carrick under pressure as Man United suffer 0-3 defeat to Bournemouth

The crisis at Manchester United deepened Sunday with a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League, with under-pressure manager Michael Carrick's bold call to drop captain Bruno Fernandes failing to pay off.

Also, Brighton - the league's surprise package this season - was beaten 2-0 at Liverpool for its first defeat since August.

United's winless run extended to eight games in all competitions after its latest setback, coming four days after a humiliating 4-1 loss at Como in the Champions League that was followed by critical comments to the media by Fernandes about Carrick's tactics.

The Portugal star was left out of the team against Bournemouth in what Carrick described as a "pure football" decision and never made it onto the field, with the visitors taking advantage of woeful defending to score goals through Rayan, Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson.

With United tumbling to 16th place in the 20-team Premier League, Carrick's job is under huge threat - barely five months after signing a permanent deal as manager after leading the team back into the Champions League while on a short-term contract in the second half of last season. Disgruntled United fans also chanted against Jason Wilcox, the club's director of football who was the target of recent criticism from defender Lisandro Martinez, and the Glazer family, the majority owners. "It hurts an awful lot to see us going through this at this moment in time," Carrick said. United has won one of its eight league games this season - and that was at home to promoted Ipswich on Aug. 30.

"It's nowhere near good enough," United defender Harry Maguire said. "Something needs to change." Carrick was applauded by United fans as he walked around the field with his team after the final whistle. As he went into the tunnel, jeers appeared to be directed at the players. "It wasn't a farewell from me," said Carrick, who added: "What it looks like, what is next - I really don't know. But I'll always do what's best for this football club." Brighton run ends at AnfieldAug. 30 was also the date of Brighton's only previous loss this season, with the south-coast team embarking on a stunning unbeaten run since that included two 5-0 wins and a 3-0 victory over Arsenal.