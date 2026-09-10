Champions League: Odegaard seals Arsenal win at Napoli with late strike

Arsenal's perfect start to the season continued in the Champions League thanks to Martin Odegaard's sudden rush of goals.

Odegaard struck with a powerful left-foot shot in the 75th minute to secure a 1-0 win at Napoli that should have been more decisive.

"I didn't even see it go in," Odegaard acknowledged, adding that with Napoli defending deep "at some point it made sense to shoot from outside the box." The fit-again captain now has four goals in Arsenal's first five games of the campaign - including the Community Shield - having scored just once in all of last season.

Odegaard was often not fully fit despite playing in parts of 36 games as Arsenal won a first Premier League title in 22 years and missed out on a first Champions League title only in a penalty shootout to Paris Saint-Germain after a 1-1 draw. He lasted just 66 minutes of that final in Budapest.

The difference a healthy and fully influential Odegaard can make was clear from a complete performance in Naples by the 27-year-old Norwegian. On Wednesday, he looked like the World Cup version of himself. As Norway captain he provided four assists in a run to the quarterfinals in July, and banged the drum in memorable post-game celebrations leading fans in their Viking-style rowing and chants. Odegaard's game at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium was capped by firing a fierce left-foot shot from the edge of the penalty area past goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic who could only tip the ball to the inside of his right-hand post.