Champions League: Premier League clubs up for an uphill task in 2nd leg

English football is under the microscope this week as all six Premier League clubs attempt to avoid a wipeout in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Last week’s first legs were grim for England’s representatives, none of them managed a win, leaving only Arsenal clearly favored to advance.

Arsenal leads the pack

Arsenal hosts Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday with the tie locked at 1-1. The Gunners, currently topping the Premier League, look best placed to represent England in the quarterfinals. Their depth and attacking quality give them a real chance to progress, unlike their compatriots facing heavy deficits.

Premier League clubs in survival mode Manchester City faces a daunting task on Tuesday as they start 3-0 down against Real Madrid at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola’s men will need Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku to deliver exceptional performances to reverse the deficit. Chelsea, meanwhile, travels to Paris carrying a 5-2 loss against PSG and will have to overcome both the scoreline and the aura of Luis Enrique’s revitalized side. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians SWOT analysis, key insights ahead of new season Tottenham’s situation is equally dire, trailing 5-2 at home to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Liverpool hopes to use Anfield’s atmosphere to overturn a narrow 1-0 defeat at Galatasaray, while Newcastle heads to Camp Nou tied 1-1 with Barcelona, leaving their fate finely balanced.

Non-English teams setting the bar Bodo/Glimt, the Norwegian underdog sensation, holds a commanding 3-0 advantage over Sporting CP and will visit Lisbon confident after previous wins at Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano and Inter Milan’s San Siro. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, demolished Atalanta 6-1 at home and look on track to reach the quarterfinals with ease. Real Madrid’s Zidane-like surge A decade on from Zinedine Zidane’s rise as an unexpected Real Madrid coach, Alvaro Arbeloa has found himself in a similar role. Just two months into his tenure replacing Xabi Alonso, Arbeloa led Madrid to a stunning 3-0 first-leg victory over City, powered by Federico Valverde’s first-half hat-trick, even without stars Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. Mbappe is set to return for the second leg, adding another layer of threat for City.