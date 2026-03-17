Champions League: Real, PSG and Bodo Glimt protect 3-goal leads in Ro16

Protecting three-goal leads, Champions League heavyweights Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain will look to clinch their places in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

So, amazingly, will tiny Bod/Glimt.

There's a one-sided look to the first batch of second-leg matches to be completed in the round of 16, as Madrid and PSG arrive in England with a 3-0 lead over Manchester City and a 5-2 lead over Chelsea, respectively.

This could be a tough week for the much-hyped Premier League, as all six of its round-of-16 representatives failed to win across the first legs.

Arsenal looks best placed of the English teams to advance and will take on Bayer Leverkusen in London on Tuesday with the score at 1-1.