Chaubey's proposal to liquidate AIFF FD faces opposition from members

A proposal by AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey to liquidate the fixed deposit of the federation to pay the deficit arising out of hosting high-profile international friendly matches recently was stalled by members during its Special General Body Meeting (SGBM) on Sunday, officials who attended the event said.

Chaubey's attempt to withdraw the AIFF's fixed deposit to make up for the deficit after hosting matches against Brazil, Uruguay and Panama could be a U-turn from his earlier reported claims that the federation would not have to bear any financial burden of the three home friendlies, the officials who attended the meeting, said.

"Yes, he (Chaubey) said he wants to liquidate the AIFF's fixed deposit to pay the deficit (arising out of the international friendlies)," a top official of a leading state association told PTI on conditions of anonymity. The state official attended the online meeting on Sunday. "Later, he (Chaubey) also said that he would arrange funds from outside sources and then pay back whatever amount is to be withdrawn from the FD," the official said, adding that the quantum of deficit was not disclosed on the ground that "there is a confidentiality clause regarding these financial matters in the agreement." To this, the official said, AIFF Vice President NA Haris intervened to say that "there is a decision of the Executive Committee of the AIFF that the FD cannot be liquidated".

"Other members also said for whatever reason, the AIFF's fixed deposit cannot be touched. it's only for emergency." When contacted, Chaubey told PTI that he would not say anything on the matter. "No, I am not giving my version. It was an internal meeting and what is there to tell outside (people)," Chaubey told PTI. According to estimates, the three international friendly matches could cost between Rs 80 crore and Rs 85 crore. Another official, an Executive Committee member of the AIFF, also confirmed Chaubey's proposal to withdraw money from the fixed deposit of the federation. "Almost all the members who attended the online meeting objected to Chaubey's proposal to withdraw from the AIFF FD," he said.

Former AIFF President Praful Patel was very vocal during the meeting, pointing out that in the last SGBM, Chaubey had said that he would arrange the funds (for hosting the international friendlies) from external sources, the state official said. "Praful Patel asked Chaubey to let all the members know when and how much money the AIFF will have to pay to the creditors. "Later on, it was decided that Haris would invite some persons from the General Body and he would discuss this issue in a meeting and then it will be placed before the Executive Committee again whether to approve the liquidation of FD to pay the debts of AIFF or not," the state official said.