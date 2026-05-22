Cristiano Ronaldo ends Saudi trophy drought as Al-Nassr clinch league title

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally won a major trophy with Al-Nassr.

The 41-year-old Portugal star scored twice in a 4-1 win over Damac to help Al-Nassr clinch the Saudi Pro League title Thursday. It's the team's first major trophy since Ronaldo joined more than three years ago.

Ronaldo lifted the trophy just two days after being named in Portugal's roster for the World Cup, which would mark a record sixth appearance at the tournament.

The victory secured top spot for Al-Nassr, two points ahead of city rival Al-Hilal, which finished second despite completing the 34-game season undefeated.

Ronaldo struck his 27th and 28th league goals of the season in the second half after Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman scored on either side of halftime to put Al-Nassr in control.