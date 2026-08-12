Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina tie the knot after nearly 10 years together

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have officially married, bringing nearly a decade of their relationship to a new chapter. The Portuguese football superstar and Rodríguez tied the knot in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, 2026.

The couple confirmed the wedding through a joint Instagram post, sharing a photograph of themselves dressed in white and proudly displaying their wedding rings. The ceremony was reportedly attended by their five children, keeping the occasion firmly centred on family rather than a large celebrity celebration.

Wedding comes exactly a year after engagement

The timing of the wedding was particularly significant. Rodríguez announced the couple's engagement on August 11, 2025, exactly one year before they exchanged vows.

Ronaldo, 41, and Rodríguez, 32, had kept details of their wedding plans private, although the footballer had previously referred to Rodríguez as his “wife”, prompting speculation that they may have already married. ALSO READ: Who is Amit Bhatia? Man leading Bezos, Saverin bid for Liverpool stake The couple's latest announcement, however, provided their first direct confirmation that they are now officially husband and wife. Five children at the centre of celebrations Family played a central role in the intimate ceremony, with all five of the couple's children reportedly present. Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Jr., and twins Eva and Mateo joined Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda at the wedding. Ronaldo and Rodríguez welcomed Alana in 2017, while their twins were born in 2022. Their son Ángel sadly died shortly after birth, while his twin sister Bella survived.