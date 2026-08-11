Durand Cup 2026: Mohun Bagan and SC Delhi storm into quarterfinals

Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Sporting Club Delhi stormed into the quarterfinals of the 135th Durand Cup with commanding wins over their respective opponents on Monday.

In Kolkata, MBSG thrashed CISF Protectors 6-0 in a Group A match to make it to the last-eight stage.

Sahal Abdul Samad was the star of the show, scoring a first-half hat-trick (17th, 19th, 37th), while Manvir Singh (24th), Jamie Maclaren (68th) and Tekcham Abhishek Singh (73rd) also found the scoresheet.

The victory saw Mohun Bagan finish top of Group A with a perfect nine points, while CISF Protectors exited the tournament without a point.

In Ranchi, SC Delhi outclassed Indian Air Force 7-1 to reach the knockout stage from Group C. Already assured of a quarterfinal berth after winning their opening two games, Mohun Bagan showed their attacking intent from the outset, although the CISF defence held firm during the opening exchanges. The resistance ended when Dejan Drazic released Tekcham with a superb pass from inside his own half. His effort took a deflection and fell to Liston Colaco, who squared for Sahal to finish. Sahal doubled the advantage moments later, tapping home after Manvir Singh released Drazic on the right before the Serbian picked him out with a neat cross.

ALSO READ: Araujo calls Liverpool loan an 'ideal move' after leaving Barcelona Manvir then made it 3-0, controlling Tekcham's inviting cross before calmly finding the net. Sahal completed his hat-trick in spectacular fashion, picking up possession near halfway, gliding past several defenders and slotting a composed right-footed finish into the net. Mohun Bagan dominated the first half with 75 per cent possession and went into the interval four goals ahead. Coach Panagiotis Dilimperis made four changes at the break, but the Mariners continued to dictate proceedings. Manvir and Colaco came close before Mohun Bagan eventually added a fifth. Sahal produced a sublime no-look through ball to release substitute Maclaren, who kept his composure to slot the ball through the goalkeeper's legs.

Tekcham completed the rout, finishing into the roof of the net after combining with Liston. CISF threatened late on through Gaurab Das and Gurpal Singh, but Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Syed Zahid Hussain stood firm. In Ranchi's Birsa Munda Stadium, the goal-scorers for SC Delhi were Rodriguinho (11th), Juan Sebastian Pena (39th, 65th), Duvan Mina (55th), Lalrinliana Hnamte (63rd), Clarence Savio Fernandes (79th) and Richard Ndayishimiye (90+4). Samuel K Vanlalpeka (50th) was the lone scorer for Indian Air Force. The victory saw SC Delhi complete their group-stage campaign with a perfect record of three wins from three matches and nine points.