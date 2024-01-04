Home / Sports / Football News / England forward Sancho on verge of Borussia Dortmund return: Reports

England forward Sancho on verge of Borussia Dortmund return: Reports

Sancho fell out of favour with United coach Erik ten Haag and has made only three league appearances as a substitute this season. He hasn't played since August

Jadon Sancho of Manchester United. Photo: X
AP Dortmund (Germany)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 9:55 PM IST
England forward Jadon Sancho is reportedly on the verge of returning to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United.

German tabloid Bild reported on Thursday that the clubs agreed on a loan deal for the 23-year-old Sancho to the end of the season, with just minor outstanding details to be finalized.

Bild reported Dortmund was to pay around 3 million euros ($3.3 million) for the loan.

Sancho fell out of favor with United coach Erik ten Haag and has made only three league appearances as a substitute this season. He hasn't played since August.

Sancho joined United from Dortmund for 85 million euros (the $100 million) in 2021. He has nine goals in 59 English Premier League appearances.

Sancho previously starred in a four-year spell at Dortmund, scoring 50 goals in 137 competitive games. He joined the German club from Manchester City in 2017.

Dortmund is inconsistent this season, arguably overachieving in the Champions League by finishing top in a group with Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle, while disappointing in the Bundesliga, where it has failed to win any of its last four games. After 16 rounds, the team is already 15 points behind league leader Bayer Leverkusen.

Dortmund finished 2023 without a win in any of its last six games across all competitions.

Sancho has three goals in 23 appearances for England.

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

