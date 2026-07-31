English football steps up sanctions to curb discrimination incidents

Discriminatory behavior in English soccer could be punished with at least 10-game suspensions.

The Football Association confirmed plans on Thursday to strengthen sanctions on incidents involving race, religion and sexual orientation.

Under new guidelines, regulatory commissions will be required to impose a suspension of at least 10 matches in cases that are considered "aggravated breaches" of misconduct.

Such breaches involve "express or implied reference" to ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion, belief, sex, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation and disability.

"Enhanced measures are necessary to tackle this abhorrent conduct," the FA said.

Mitigating factors could result in suspensions of more or less than 10 matches.