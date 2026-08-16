FA Community Shield winners list; Which team has the most titles?
Manchester City have won the Community Shield seven times. They will be looking to add another title when they face Arsenal in Cardiff.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Manchester City have won the Community Shield seven times. They will be looking to add another title when they face Arsenal in Cardiff.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
|FA Community Shield winners list
|Season
|Team
|26/27
|Arsenal/Manchester City
|25/26
|Crystal Palace
|24/25
|Manchester City
|23/24
|Arsenal FC
|22/23
|Liverpool FC
|21/22
|Leicester City
|20/21
|Arsenal FC
|19/20
|Manchester City
|18/19
|Manchester City
|17/18
|Arsenal FC
|16/17
|Manchester United
|15/16
|Arsenal FC
|14/15
|Arsenal FC
|13/14
|Manchester United
|12/13
|Manchester City
|11/12/25
|Manchester United
|10/11/25
|Manchester United
|09/10/25
|Chelsea FC
|08/09/25
|Manchester United
|07/08/25
|Manchester United
|06/07/25
|Liverpool FC
|05/06/25
|Chelsea FC
|04/05/25
|Arsenal FC
|03/04/25
|Manchester United
|02/03/25
|Arsenal FC
|01/02/25
|Liverpool FC
|00/01
|Chelsea FC
|99/00
|Arsenal FC
|98/99
|Arsenal FC
|97/98
|Manchester United
|96/97
|Manchester United
|95/96
|Everton FC
|94/95
|Manchester United
|93/94
|Manchester United
|92/93
|Leeds United
|91/92
|Arsenal FC
|91/92
|Tottenham Hotspur
|90/91
|Liverpool FC
|90/91
|Manchester United
|89/90
|Liverpool FC
|88/89
|Liverpool FC
|87/88
|Everton FC
|86/87
|Liverpool FC
|86/87
|Everton FC
|85/86
|Everton FC
|84/85
|Everton FC
|83/84
|Manchester United
|82/83
|Liverpool FC
|81/82
|Tottenham Hotspur
|81/82
|Aston Villa
|80/81
|Liverpool FC
|79/80
|Liverpool FC
|78/79
|Nottingham Forest
|77/78
|Liverpool FC
|77/78
|Manchester United
|76/77
|Liverpool FC
|75/76
|Derby County
|74/75
|Liverpool FC
|73/74
|Burnley FC
|72/73
|Manchester City
|71/72
|Leicester City
|70/71
|Everton FC
|69/70
|Leeds United
|68/69
|Manchester City
|67/68
|Manchester United
|67/68
|Tottenham Hotspur
|66/67
|Liverpool FC
|65/66
|Liverpool FC
|65/66
|Manchester United
|64/65
|Liverpool FC
|64/65
|West Ham United
|63/64
|Everton FC
|62/63
|Tottenham Hotspur
|61/62
|Tottenham Hotspur
|60/61
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|60/61
|Burnley FC
|59/60
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|58/59
|Bolton Wanderers
|57/58
|Manchester United
|56/57
|Manchester United
|55/56
|Chelsea FC
|54/55
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|54/55
|West Bromwich Albion
|53/54
|Arsenal FC
|52/53
|Manchester United
|51/52
|Tottenham Hotspur
|49/50
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|49/50
|Portsmouth FC
|48/49
|Arsenal FC
|38/39
|Arsenal FC
|37/38
|Manchester City
|36/37
|Sunderland AFC
|35/36
|Sheffield Wednesday
|34/35
|Arsenal FC
|33/34
|Arsenal FC
|32/33
|Everton FC
|31/32
|Arsenal FC
|30/31
|Arsenal FC
|1929/30
|FA Professionals XI
|1928/29
|Everton FC
|1927/28
|Cardiff City
|1926/27
|FA Amateurs XI
|1925/26
|FA Amateurs XI
|1924/25
|FA Professionals XI
|1923/24
|FA Professionals XI
|1922/23
|Huddersfield Town
|1921/22
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1920/21
|West Bromwich Albion
|1913/14
|FA Professionals XI
|1912/13
|Blackburn Rovers
|1911/12
|Manchester United
|1910/11
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|1909/10
|Newcastle United
|1908/09
|Manchester United
|1906/07
|Newcastle United
First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 7:32 PM IST