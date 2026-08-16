FA Community Shield winners list; Which team has the most titles?

The FA Community Shield has retained its place as one of the traditional curtain-raisers of the English football season, bringing together the winners of the Premier League and FA Cup for an annual showdown.

The 2026 edition will see Arsenal face Manchester City, with the two sides meeting at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Arsenal enter the fixture as Premier League champions, while Manchester City qualified as FA Cup winners.

Although the Community Shield does not carry the same weight as the Premier League or FA Cup, the fixture remains an important part of English football's calendar. It offers clubs an opportunity to begin the new campaign with silverware while giving supporters an early glimpse of their team's prospects for the season ahead.

A fixture with more than a century of history The Community Shield dates back to 1908, although its format has changed considerably over the years. It was not until 1930 that the fixture began regularly featuring the league champions against the FA Cup winners. The competition took its modern shape in 1974, under then-FA secretary Ted Croker, and has since become an annual meeting between the previous season's major domestic winners. The fixture has also been played at several venues over the years. Wembley has traditionally been its home, but the match has occasionally moved elsewhere because of scheduling conflicts and major events at the national stadium.

Who has won the most Community Shields? Manchester United remain the most successful club in Community Shield history, having won the trophy 21 times. ALSO READ: Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield live match time, streaming Arsenal are next on the list with 17 titles, while Liverpool have claimed the trophy 16 times. Everton have won it nine times, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City among the other clubs with multiple successes. Most FA Community Shield titles Club Titles Manchester United 21 Arsenal 17 Liverpool 16 Everton 9 Tottenham Hotspur 7 Manchester City 7 Chelsea 4

English Professionals XI 4 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 What is the biggest win in Community Shield history? The biggest winning margin in the history of the competition came in 1913, when the English Professionals XI defeated the English Amateurs XI 7-2. How many times have Arsenal won the Community Shield? Arsenal have won the Community Shield 17 times, making them the second-most successful club in the competition's history. The 2026 edition gives the Gunners another opportunity to add to that tally. How many times have Manchester City won the Community Shield? Manchester City have won the Community Shield seven times. They will be looking to add another title when they face Arsenal in Cardiff.