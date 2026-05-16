FA Cup 25/26 Prize Money: How much money will winners and runners-up earn?

The 2025/26 FA Cup reaches its decisive moment tonight as Chelsea and Manchester City go head-to-head at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 16. Beyond the prestige of lifting the world’s oldest domestic trophy, there is also a significant financial reward awaiting the winner and runner-up of tonight’s final.

Winner’s Prize Money: £2.12 Million for the champions

The team that emerges victorious at Wembley will take home a direct prize of £2,120,000 for winning the FA Cup final. This remains the single biggest payout from any individual match in the competition.

However, the financial reward does not stop there. When combined with earnings accumulated from earlier rounds of the tournament, the champions will secure a total of £3,912,500 in prize money from their FA Cup campaign.

This makes lifting the trophy not just a historic achievement, but also a highly lucrative one. Runner-Up Prize Money: £1.06 Million consolation The losing side in tonight’s final will not walk away empty-handed. The runner-up will receive a guaranteed payment of £1,060,000, which represents exactly half of the winner’s final match reward. ALSO READ: FA Cup final preview: Chelsea's last fight for Europe against Man City While significantly lower than the champions’ earnings, it still reflects the importance and financial value of reaching the final stage of the competition. Bigger rewards beyond the final The financial implications extend beyond just prize money from the match itself. The FA Cup winner also earns a place in the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League league phase, unless they have already qualified for a higher European competition.