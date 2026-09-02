FC Bengaluru United reappoint Mohanraj as head coach ahead of new campaign

FC Bengaluru United on Tuesday reappointed Nallappan Mohanraj as their head coach ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season.

The reappointment comes on the back of Mohanraj leading FCBU to qualification to the Indian Football League.

His first assignment this season will be the BDFA Super Division League, following which he will guide the team in its maiden Indian Football League campaign.

This is Mohanraj's third stint as head coach of FCBU.

"I'm very pleased to continue with FC Bengaluru United and to be part of this next chapter. Qualifying for the IFL was a special achievement, but the work does not stop there.

"I'm looking forward to building on what we have achieved and continuing to develop the team and the players," said Mohanraj, a former India, Mohun Bagan, ATK and Chennaiyin FC player.